Ken Chapman & Associates Expands HR Services with New Outplacement Support Offering

Dr. Ken Chapman, founder and CEO of KC&A

New Service Helps Organizations Navigate Workforce Transitions with Dignity, Protect Employer Brand, and Support Departing Employees

How an organization treats people during difficult moments speaks volumes about its culture and values.” — Kim McNany, Chief Operating Officer of KC&A

TUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ken Chapman & Associates, Inc. (KC&A), a trusted human capital consulting firm, today announced the expansion of its HR Services portfolio with the addition of Outplacement & Career Transition Support, providing organizations with structured guidance and professional resources to help employees successfully navigate workforce transitions. The new offering builds on KC&A's HR Services platform launched earlier this year and reinforces the firm's commitment to helping organizations strengthen people systems throughout the entire employee lifecycle.Whether driven by economic conditions, restructuring, changing business priorities, or workforce optimization initiatives, reductions in force remain one of the most difficult decisions organizational leaders face. While workforce reductions may be strategically necessary, they can have lasting impacts on employees, workplace culture, morale and employer reputation if not managed thoughtfully."Organizations often invest significant time planning workforce changes but may not have the internal resources or expertise needed to support affected employees through the transition," said Kim McNany, Chief Operating Officer at KC&A. "How an organization treats people during difficult moments speaks volumes about its culture and values. Our outplacement services help leaders navigate those transitions with professionalism, compassion, and strategic intent."As part of its expanded HR Services offering, KC&A partners with leadership teams and HR professionals to provide career transition support that helps departing employees move forward with confidence while helping organizations reduce risk, protect their employer brand, and reinforce trust among remaining team members.Comprehensive Career Transition SupportKC&A's Outplacement & Career Transition Support includes:• Professional Resume Development• Interview Skills Coaching• LinkedIn Profile Optimization• Career Transition Coaching• Job Search Strategy Development• Networking GuidanceRather than taking a transactional approach, KC&A delivers personalized support designed to help individuals identify opportunities, strengthen their professional presence, and successfully pursue the next stage of their careers.According to McNany, providing meaningful support during workforce transitions benefits both departing employees and the organizations they leave. "Employees remember how they were treated during challenging times," she said. "Providing professional transition support demonstrates respect for individuals while helping organizations preserve morale, strengthen trust and maintain a positive reputation in the marketplace."Supporting Organizations Through Every Stage of Workforce ManagementThe addition of Outplacement & Career Transition Support further expands KC&A's HR Services portfolio, which was launched to provide organizations with senior-level HR leadership expertise that strengthens internal capability during periods of growth, change and operational complexity. The firm's HR Services focus on helping organizations build effective people systems, develop leaders, reduce workforce-related risk, and align talent strategies with business objectives."Workforce transitions are an inevitable part of business," said Dr. Ken Chapman, founder and CEO of KC&A. "The question is not whether difficult decisions will arise, but how leaders respond when they do. Our goal is to help organizations handle those moments in a way that reflects their values, supports their people, and protects the long-term health of the business."He added, "When workforce changes become necessary, organizations have an opportunity to demonstrate leadership, integrity and care. This service ensures they have the guidance and resources to do exactly that."About Ken Chapman & AssociatesKen Chapman & Associates, Inc. is a strategic consulting firm serving organizations throughout the United States and Canada. KC&A partners with executive teams to provide enterprise solutions that strengthen people systems, develop effective leaders, and build workplace cultures grounded in trust, communication, and accountability. With deep expertise in workforce strategy, organizational design, leadership development, and HR consulting, the firm helps organizations reduce risk, improve performance, and align culture and talent with business strategy to deliver measurable impact for People, Profit, and More. Learn more here.

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