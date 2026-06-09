AccelerateMS Celebrates Successful Two-Day Workforce Development Conference

Workforce professionals, career coaches, educators and community leaders from across Mississippi gathered for two days of collaboration, professional development and strategic planning during Catalyst 2026.

Hosted in partnership with GEAR UP Mississippi and the Research and Curriculum Unit (RCU) at Mississippi State University, the conference provided attendees with opportunities to learn from industry experts, explore workforce trends, and strengthen connections that support Mississippi’s evolving workforce ecosystem.

The conference opened with remarks from AccelerateMS leadership before transitioning into a panel discussion featuring workforce and education leaders from across the state. Panelists included Morgan Fisher, director of advanced manufacturing for Northeast Mississippi Community College Workforce Development; Brett Robinson, associate state superintendent for career and technical education; Maccaulay Whitaker, chief people officer at Burns Dirt; and Edward Hargrove, workforce programs manager for federal and youth initiatives at AccelerateMS.

The discussion highlighted the importance of collaboration between education, industry, and workforce partners in preparing Mississippi students and job seekers for high-demand careers.

Attendees also heard from Zac Selmon, Mississippi State University’s director of athletics, who delivered a motivational message centered on leadership, teamwork, and perseverance. Bill Cork, executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority, followed with a keynote address emphasizing the role workforce development plays in Mississippi’s economic growth and future success.

Throughout the conference, participants engaged in sessions focused on workforce forecasting, regional collaboration, and innovative approaches to career readiness.

One featured session showcased CareerEdge and the tools the platform will provide to help career coaches and students make informed decisions about future career opportunities. Attendees explored how workforce data and career planning resources can better connect students to pathways aligned with industry demand.

Interactive breakout sessions encouraged participants to share ideas, discuss challenges, and identify strategies for strengthening workforce initiatives in their local communities.

Day Two focused on workforce readiness and career preparation strategies. Participants took part in training sessions centered on ACT WorkKeys and learned practical approaches for helping students and job seekers build skills that lead to workforce success.

Attendees also heard from Dr. Rebecca Brown, dean of economic and workforce development and adult education at Pearl River Community College, whose keynote addressed the importance of aligning education and workforce development efforts to meet the needs of employers across Mississippi.

To kick off School Career Development Advisor training, Taylor Simmons introduced participants to an updated five-week professional development course designed to equip career coaches with new strategies and best practices for supporting students as they explore career opportunities.

Beyond the presentations and training sessions, Catalyst 2026 created opportunities for meaningful networking, collaboration, and relationship-building among professionals committed to strengthening Mississippi’s workforce pipeline.

“This conference highlighted the power of statewide collaboration in preparing Mississippi students for successful futures,” said Blaise King, director of strategy and alignment for AccelerateMS. “We are grateful for the partnership and leadership demonstrated by educators, workforce professionals, industry representatives, GEAR UP Mississippi, RCU, and all participants who contributed to this impactful event.”

As workforce needs continue to evolve, Catalyst 2026 reinforced the value of bringing together educators, workforce professionals and industry leaders to share ideas, strengthen partnerships, and build a stronger future for Mississippi.