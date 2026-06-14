AccelerateMS Continues Career Coach Partnerships Across Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. — June 15, 2026 – AccelerateMS is continuing its partnership with regional economic development and planning organizations across Mississippi to strengthen and expand the state’s career coach program in high schools statewide.

The investment will support enhanced career exploration services, workforce readiness guidance, and direct connections to high-demand career pathways aligned with Mississippi’s workforce needs.

“AccelerateMS remains committed to ensuring every Mississippi student has access to meaningful career guidance and workforce opportunities,” said Blaise King, director of strategy and alignment for AccelerateMS. “These partnerships strengthen our ability to reach students across the state and help align education with the evolving needs of Mississippi employers and industries.”

The following organizations have been selected to continue implementing and strengthening career coach services within their regions:

The program serves as a critical link between education and workforce development, helping students identify career interests, explore postsecondary opportunities, and prepare for successful entry into Mississippi’s workforce. Career coaches work directly with students in high schools to provide individualized guidance, facilitate employer engagement opportunities, and support the development of personalized career and education plans.

About AccelerateMS

AccelerateMS supports the people and businesses of Mississippi by creating and implementing workforce strategies that link individuals to transformative, high-paying careers. Through strong partnerships and effective grants management, the organization promotes sustained individual, community and statewide economic growth.