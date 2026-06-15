Mississippi Awards EquipMS Grants to Strengthen Workforce Pathways for High-Demand Careers

JACKSON, Miss. June 15, 2026 – Major industrial investments across Mississippi require a larger pipeline of skilled workers prepared for high-demand technical careers. Building that pipeline begins in high school.

To help meet growing workforce demands, Mississippi is strengthening career and technical education programs at 25 high schools and school districts statewide, equipping students with the skills and credentials needed for high-demand industries and postsecondary success.

This year’s awards focus on advanced manufacturing and construction, strategically aligning with local industries’ workforce needs.

Since 2024, Mississippi has invested more than $4.2 million in 60 recipients statewide through these efforts.

“When students can explore and prepare for careers in high school, they are better positioned for success after graduation,” said Dr. Courtney Taylor, executive director of AccelerateMS. “These grants help schools provide learning environments that reflect today’s workforce and connect students to opportunities in their communities.”

The EquipMS Grant Program, established in 2023 through House Bill 588 as the Mississippi K– 12 Workforce Development Grant Program, provides targeted funding to modernize, replace, or otherwise enhance high school programs aligned with the state’s priority occupations and industry sectors.

View the list of awardees HERE

About AccelerateMS

AccelerateMS supports the people and businesses of Mississippi by creating and implementing workforce strategies that link individuals to transformative, high-paying careers. Through strong partnerships and effective grants management, the organization promotes sustained individual, community and statewide economic growth.