AccelerateMS Honors Inaugural Career Coach Catalyst Award Recipients

JACKSON, Miss. — June 29, 2026 – AccelerateMS is proud to recognize four outstanding educators as the inaugural recipients of the Career Coach Catalyst Award: Iris Andrews of Northeast Jones High School, Lorene Haymer of Holmes County Central High School, Keyshon Hinton of Richton High School, and Karen Walden of Falkner High School.

The award honors career coaches who make a lasting impact on students, schools, and communities by helping students explore career pathways and prepare for success after graduation. The inaugural recipients were selected for their innovation, student impact, community partnerships, and commitment to expanding career opportunities for Mississippi students.

Iris Andrews has served as a career coach for two years. She was selected for her hands-on approach to student engagement and her success in connecting students with real-world career opportunities. Throughout the year, she worked closely with students to help them identify career pathways and access meaningful career experiences.

Reflecting on her work, Andrews emphasized the importance of helping students shape their futures.

“This past year has been incredible working with my students to find career pathways and employment opportunities within our community,” she said. “I have been given the privilege of assisting students with their goals and dreams, and I do not take that responsibility lightly.”

Among Andrews’ proudest accomplishments was helping two students attend a welding program tour after transportation challenges threatened to keep them from participating. Both students were later accepted into the program.

“I am honored to have played a small part in their journey to success,” Andrews said.

Collyn Leggett and Shelley Allen of the Economic Development Authority of Jones County said Andrews’ impact is reflected not only in individual student success stories but also in the scale of her efforts. She finished the school year with 52 job shadows and 45 field trips, connecting students with in-demand industries.

“She is a true champion for local industry and an exemplary model of the impact of career coaching in Mississippi,” they said.

Lorene Haymer, who has served as a career coach for three years, was recognized for her ability to build students’ confidence and encourage them to see beyond their circumstances. Her work centers on helping students believe their goals are within reach.

“When I learned I had been selected, I was both surprised and honored,” Haymer said. “It was incredibly meaningful to be recognized for work that I genuinely love.”

For Haymer, one experience captured the purpose of career coaching. After encouraging students to step outside their comfort zones, three students entered a video competition highlighting careers in the skilled trades.

“They doubted whether their voices would be heard, but seeing their pride and excitement when they won was unforgettable,” she said.

Looking ahead, Haymer is excited to begin working with students even earlier in their academic careers.

“I am especially looking forward to working with eighth-grade students and helping them discover their strengths and create their own plans for success,” she said.

Few moments better illustrate Keyshon Hinton’s impact than graduation day, when the valedictorian publicly thanked her on behalf of the entire senior class.

Hinton, who has served as a career coach at Richton High School for three years, was recognized for her relationship-centered approach and consistent impact on student success. By prioritizing one-on-one engagement, she has built strong relationships that help students feel supported and prepared for life after graduation.

“I was completely shocked,” Hinton said. “To me, I was simply doing a job that I love — one that gives me the opportunity to make a difference in students’ lives every day.”

“One of the most memorable moments of my year came during graduation when the valedictorian publicly thanked me on behalf of the entire senior class,” she said. “It was an unexpected honor and a powerful reminder that the relationships we build and the time we invest in students truly make a lasting impact.”

Colleagues say her influence extends well beyond individual students.

“Keyshon exemplifies everything a Career Coach should be,” said Jameka Thigpen of the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District. “Her impact reaches far beyond the students she serves.”

Karen Walden, who has served as a career coach at Falkner High School for four years, was recognized for creating meaningful career-connected experiences and building strong partnerships that benefit students across all grade levels.

“I was genuinely surprised and deeply honored,” Walden said. “This recognition reflects the people who surround and support me and the meaningful work happening in schools across Mississippi.”

Over the past year, Walden has focused on expanding opportunities that allow students to move beyond career exploration and into hands-on experiences.

“It’s not just about helping students think about their future,” she said. “It’s about creating opportunities that allow them to experience success, build confidence, and realize their goals are within reach.”

Her work has resulted in internships and job placements that help bridge the gap between education and employment. Leaders say her dedication, consistency, and impact set her apart.

“Karen is the epitome of what a Career Coach should be,” said Larry Boggs of Three Rivers Planning and Development District. “Her passion, creativity, and hard work benefit so many students. She is constantly raising the bar for herself and for her students and is a valuable, respected part of her school and community.”

As Mississippi’s lead workforce development office, AccelerateMS continues expanding its statewide Career Coach initiative to better connect students with meaningful career opportunities. Today, more than 200 career coaches serve students in 204 schools across Mississippi, helping bridge the gap between education and the workforce while preparing the next generation for successful careers.

About AccelerateMS

AccelerateMS supports the people and businesses of Mississippi by creating and implementing workforce strategies that link individuals to transformative, high-paying careers. Through strong partnerships and effective grants management, the organization promotes sustained individual, community and statewide economic growth.