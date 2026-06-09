FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Stage 1 Fire Restrictions Beginning in Ouray County

Ouray County, Colo. (June 9, 2026) The unincorporated area of Ouray County will implement Stage 1 Fire Restrictions on Wednesday, June 10. Extreme fire danger, high temperatures and worsening dry conditions were the deciding factors in this decision. Restrictions will go into effect at 12:01am on Wednesday, June 10.

Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, the following activities are prohibited:

All personal fireworks.

Any fire not contained within a permanently constructed fire-pit, fire-ring, or grate on public or private land.

Smoking outdoors in areas that are not cleared of combustible materials.

Agricultural burning.

Welding or operating acetylene or other torches with an open flame unless conducted in a cleared area at least 10 feet in diameter and with a pressurized chemical fire extinguisher immediately available.

Operating internal combustion engines, such as chainsaws, without a properly installed and maintained spark-arresting device.

Target shooting with explosive targets.

The following activities remain permitted under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

Fires in permanent fire pits or fire rings at private residences and within developed recreation sites such as campgrounds and picnic areas.

Fire features, chimineas, and tiki torches at private residences when supervised by a responsible adult.

Use of liquid-fuel or gas-fueled stoves, lanterns, and heating devices.

Target shooting conducted in a safe manner (excluding explosive targets).

Please be advised that penalties for violating the fire ban include: Class-2 petty offense with fines ranging from $100 to $500 depending on the number of offenses. If a fire causes damage to another individual’s property, additional criminal charges may apply. These fire restrictions will remain in effect until further notice.

Violations of these restrictions can be reported to the Ouray County Sheriff's Office at 970-325-7272 or by calling WestCo Dispatch at 970-249-9110.

For more fire-related information on Colorado’s Western Slope please visit: http://www.westslopefireinfo.com/

Community members and visitors are encouraged to sign-up for Emergency Notifications through Ouray County Alerts: https://ouraycountyco.gov/434/Emergency-Notifications





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