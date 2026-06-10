County Commission Workshop Set for June 16

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 9, 2026) – The Charlotte County Commission has scheduled a workshop at 9 a.m., Tuesday, June 16, 2026, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle in Port Charlotte. Discussions include data center regulations, ECAP update, Animal Welfare League, health clinic and pharmacy update, and comments by commissioners, administrator, and county attorney.

The meeting is open to the public but there will be no public input.

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