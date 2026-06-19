Charlotte County Fire & EMS Announces Funeral Service for Firefighter/Paramedic Jan A. "Jay" Sanders Jr.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 19, 2026) – Charlotte County Fire & EMS has announced funeral arrangements to honor the life and service of Firefighter/Paramedic Jan A. "Jay" Sanders Jr., who passed away on June 18, 2026, following a courageous battle with occupational cancer.

Jay dedicated more than 35 years of service to the citizens and visitors of Charlotte County as a Firefighter/Paramedic, mentor, and leader. He also answered the call beyond Florida, deploying to assist with wildland fire operations in the western United States.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 12 p.m. at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor Street, Punta Gorda. Doors will open at 11:30 a.m.

Following the service, firefighters, emergency responders, and public safety personnel from across the region will participate in a procession honoring Jay's life and legacy. Members of the public wishing to pay their respects are encouraged to safely observe along the procession route. Route details will be announced in the coming days.

Additional information, service updates, and memorial resources are available at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/JaySanders.

For more than 35 years, Jay answered the call whenever his community needed him. On June 25, Charlotte County Fire & EMS will honor him with his Last Alarm, recognizing his final call and a lifetime dedicated to serving others.

For information, contact Ashley Turner at Ashley.Turner@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.

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