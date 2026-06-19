County Administrator Hector Flores Honors the Life and Service of Firefighter/Paramedic Jan. A. “Jay” Sanders Jr.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 19, 2026) – Charlotte County Administrator Hector Flores issued the following statement regarding the passing of Firefighter/Paramedic Jan A. "Jay" Sanders Jr.

"Like so many throughout Charlotte County, I am deeply saddened by the loss of Jay Sanders. As county administrator, and as someone who previously served as a fiscal supervisor for Charlotte County Fire & EMS, this loss is especially personal.

Jay dedicated more than 35 years of service to our community and touched countless lives throughout his career. He was a respected firefighter, paramedic, mentor, and friend whose impact will be felt for generations to come.

On behalf of our entire organization, I extend our deepest condolences to Jay's family, his Charlotte County Fire & EMS family, and all who knew and loved him. We are grateful for his lifetime of service and will continue to honor his legacy."

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