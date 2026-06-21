Charlotte County Fire & EMS Places Bunted Engine 15 on Display to Honor Firefighter/Paramedic Jay Sanders

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (June 20, 2026) – Charlotte County Fire & EMS has placed Engine 15, the apparatus assigned to Firefighter/Paramedic Jan A. "Jay" Sanders Jr.'s last station, on display outside Fire & EMS Headquarters at 26571 Airport Road in Punta Gorda.

Engine 15 has been draped in black mourning bunting as a tribute to Jay's more than 35 years of dedicated service to the citizens and visitors of Charlotte County. The apparatus will remain on display through Wednesday, June 24, allowing members of the public, fellow first responders, friends, and community members an opportunity to pay their respects.

"We encourage our community that wishes to pay respects to Jay to do so here, allowing this memorial to grow and symbolize his impact on Charlotte County," said Fire Chief and Public Safety Director Matthew McElroy.

Jay passed away on June 18, 2026, following a courageous battle with occupational cancer. Throughout his career, he served as a Firefighter/Paramedic, mentor, founding member of the Charlotte County Fire & EMS Honor Guard, original member of the Hazardous Materials Team, and preceptor to countless paramedics entering the profession.

Members of the public wishing to honor Jay are welcome to visit the display at Fire & EMS Headquarters through Wednesday. Flowers, cards, and other memorial items may be placed at the display.

Additional information regarding funeral services and the memorial procession can be found at CharlotteCountyFL.gov/JaySanders.

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