Healey-Driscoll Administration Drives Manufacturing Innovation Through New Statewide Accelerator

BOSTON – The Healey-Driscoll Administration and the Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CAM), a division of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech), today announced the first cohort of 20 manufacturers participating in a redesigned Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerator Program (MMAP), an updated initiative that combines capital grant funding with no-cost equipment assessments, expert guidance, and peer learning opportunities to help small- and medium-sized manufacturers modernize, grow and compete.

This program supports small- and medium-sized manufacturers with grant funding. It will also provide recipients with access to workshops, peer learning and hands-on guidance to help companies modernize and grow.

“Manufacturing has always been a cornerstone of Massachusetts’ economy, and it continues to drive innovation, job creation and economic growth across our state,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Through programs like MMAP, we're helping manufacturers invest in new technology, strengthen their workforce and expand their operations so they can grow and compete. This updated program gives companies access to the tools, expertise and resources they need to create jobs and succeed right here in Massachusetts.”

“Massachusetts manufacturers are creating incredible products, solving complex challenges and supporting good jobs in communities across our state,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “This updated program goes beyond traditional grant funding by connecting companies with expert guidance, peer learning and new opportunities to grow. By helping manufacturers modernize and strengthen their workforce, we're investing in the long-term success of one of Massachusetts' most important industries.”

Key changes to MMAP were announced by CAM at the 2025 Massachusetts Manufacturing Mash-Up and include a reduced match requirement from 100 percent to 50 percent for awards up to $100,000. Notably, this updated program introduces an accelerator model built around three key components:

Capital equipment assessments at no cost to the manufacturer

Increased grant award amounts

Mentorship and peer-to-peer learning opportunities

“With these investments, Massachusetts is driving manufacturing innovation across all regions of the Commonwealth,” said Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley. “MMAP gives companies the resources to invest in their operations, strengthen their workforce and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.”

Three nonprofit ecosystem partners, the Berkshire Innovation Center, FORGE and Massachusetts Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MassMEP) conducted free assessments, funded by CAM, to identify manufacturers' capital equipment needs and support budget development and management. The new cohort format provides peer learning, expert speaker sessions, workshops, and access to wide-ranging guidance and resources.

“Massachusetts manufacturers must constantly adapt, and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is adapting along with them,” said CAM Director Lily Fitzgerald. “CAM has made changes to MMAP to strengthen ecosystem connections and expand support for manufacturers across our state.”

The 20 current MMAP participants are listed below.

Since 2022, MMAP has supported manufacturers with capital funding and ecosystem connections to modernize, adopt technology, and improve their operations. Over the last four years, since its launch, MMAP has invested more than $22 million across the manufacturing sector. In October 2025, the administration announced $4.5 million in MMAP grants to 29 manufacturers.

About the Center for Advanced Manufacturing at MassTech

The mission of the Massachusetts Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CAM) is to foster the most complete, collaborative and agile manufacturing ecosystem, to enable business growth from innovation through production. CAM is a division of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech), a public economic development agency tasked with supporting business formation and growth in the Commonwealth’s tech and innovation sectors. CAM provides a path for manufacturing growth through a connected, accessible ecosystem that supports innovation, workforce development and a business-friendly environment. CAM-managed programs include the Massachusetts Manufacturing Innovation Initiative (M2I2), the MassBridge manufacturing training program, and the massmakes.org portal. Learn more at cam.masstech.org.



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