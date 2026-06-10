Healey-Driscoll Administration Drives Manufacturing Innovation Through New Statewide Accelerator
BOSTON – The Healey-Driscoll Administration and the Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CAM), a division of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech), today announced the first cohort of 20 manufacturers participating in a redesigned Massachusetts Manufacturing Accelerator Program (MMAP), an updated initiative that combines capital grant funding with no-cost equipment assessments, expert guidance, and peer learning opportunities to help small- and medium-sized manufacturers modernize, grow and compete.
This program supports small- and medium-sized manufacturers with grant funding. It will also provide recipients with access to workshops, peer learning and hands-on guidance to help companies modernize and grow.
“Manufacturing has always been a cornerstone of Massachusetts’ economy, and it continues to drive innovation, job creation and economic growth across our state,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Through programs like MMAP, we're helping manufacturers invest in new technology, strengthen their workforce and expand their operations so they can grow and compete. This updated program gives companies access to the tools, expertise and resources they need to create jobs and succeed right here in Massachusetts.”
“Massachusetts manufacturers are creating incredible products, solving complex challenges and supporting good jobs in communities across our state,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “This updated program goes beyond traditional grant funding by connecting companies with expert guidance, peer learning and new opportunities to grow. By helping manufacturers modernize and strengthen their workforce, we're investing in the long-term success of one of Massachusetts' most important industries.”
Key changes to MMAP were announced by CAM at the 2025 Massachusetts Manufacturing Mash-Up and include a reduced match requirement from 100 percent to 50 percent for awards up to $100,000. Notably, this updated program introduces an accelerator model built around three key components:
- Capital equipment assessments at no cost to the manufacturer
- Increased grant award amounts
- Mentorship and peer-to-peer learning opportunities
“With these investments, Massachusetts is driving manufacturing innovation across all regions of the Commonwealth,” said Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley. “MMAP gives companies the resources to invest in their operations, strengthen their workforce and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving market.”
Three nonprofit ecosystem partners, the Berkshire Innovation Center, FORGE and Massachusetts Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MassMEP) conducted free assessments, funded by CAM, to identify manufacturers' capital equipment needs and support budget development and management. The new cohort format provides peer learning, expert speaker sessions, workshops, and access to wide-ranging guidance and resources.
“Massachusetts manufacturers must constantly adapt, and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts is adapting along with them,” said CAM Director Lily Fitzgerald. “CAM has made changes to MMAP to strengthen ecosystem connections and expand support for manufacturers across our state.”
The 20 current MMAP participants are listed below.
- Acceleration Engineering (Norton): $300,000. A manufacturer and tester of mission-critical systems for defense applications.
- AOTCO Metal Finishing (Billerica): $100,000. A fabrication company serving manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, medical, optical, semiconductor and electronics industries since 1975.
- Broomfield Laboratories (Leominster): $300,000. A designer and manufacturer of coil winding machines and custom tooling, founded in 1948 by one of Thomas Edison’s collaborators.
- Chelsea Clock (Chelsea): $300,000. A manufacturer of luxury timepieces, marine chronometers and barometers that has supplied the defense sector and clients ranging from Rolls-Royce to Tiffany & Co. since 1897.
- The Coating House (East Longmeadow): $197,176. A manufacturer of small hardware fastenings and specialty coatings for fasteners and hardware components serving commercial, industrial and government customers.
- Horacio’s Inc. (New Bedford): $300,000. A custom fabricator with more than 40 years of experience specializing in stainless steel food service equipment, marine fabrication, custom millwork and energy-efficient HVAC systems, serving franchise operations, hospitals and universities.
- Industrial Packaging Supply (Webster): $161,861. A manufacturer of food storage and consumer products packaging, providing businesses and retailers with packaging solutions across a range of product categories.
- Klein Marine Systems (Newburyport): $166,250. A manufacturer of high-performance side scan and bathymetry sonar systems for survey and defense applications worldwide.
- Mach Machine (Hudson): $300,000. A state-of-the-art computer numerical control (CNC) machining and mechanical engineering facility.
- Mass Cabinets (Methuen): $300,000. A fabricator and installer of custom architectural millwork operating from a 20,000-square-foot facility since 1989, serving general contractors, architects and building owners on commercial and residential projects.
- Meridian Industrial Group (Holyoke): $300,000. A precision machine shop in operation since 1881, providing a wide array of solids, castings, forgings and fabrications for commercial, aerospace and defense customers.
- New England Electropolishing (Fall River): $300,000. A specialist in electropolishing and passivation services, serving manufacturers that require precise surface treatments.
- Northeast Biomedical (Tyngsborough): $246,981. A contract manufacturer and medical device product developer that guides medical device companies, from early-stage startups to established original equipment manufacturers, from concept through to commercialization.
- Phillips Precision (Boylston): $300,000. A full-service CNC machine shop and manufacturing solutions provider that helps companies optimize product designs and production processes while producing complex prototypes, short-run components and innovative workholding systems, or devices that secure workpieces in a stable, precise position, for industries such as automotive, electronics, food and beverage, and general manufacturing.
- Reeves Company (Attleboro): $182,249. Founded in 1947 in what was then known as “The Jewelry Capital of the World,” a manufacturer of premium personalized name badges, supplying first responders, hotels, resorts and other customers throughout the world.
- Rustic Marlin (Hanover): $235,580. Born out of a home renovation project and grown into a nationwide brand, a designer and handcrafter of home decor, including personalized signs, decorative blocks and seasonal accessories.
- Rutto Bats (Holyoke): $100,000. A manufacturer of premium wooden baseball bats founded by Kenyan immigrant Kipngetich Rutto, the first black and veteran-owned wooden baseball bat manufacturer in the U.S.
- Sunrise Systems (Pembroke): $100,000. A designer and manufacturer of custom LED signage and passenger information systems for transportation, transit and commercial industries.
- United Tool & Machine (Lawrence): $300,000. A contract manufacturer providing precision CNC machining, stamping, die cutting and electro-mechanical assembly.
- Zulu Pods (Northampton): $100,000. An aerospace and defense manufacturer developing next-generation modular fluid delivery systems for jet engines and unmanned aerial vehicles.
Since 2022, MMAP has supported manufacturers with capital funding and ecosystem connections to modernize, adopt technology, and improve their operations. Over the last four years, since its launch, MMAP has invested more than $22 million across the manufacturing sector. In October 2025, the administration announced $4.5 million in MMAP grants to 29 manufacturers.
About the Center for Advanced Manufacturing at MassTech
The mission of the Massachusetts Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CAM) is to foster the most complete, collaborative and agile manufacturing ecosystem, to enable business growth from innovation through production. CAM is a division of the Massachusetts Technology Collaborative (MassTech), a public economic development agency tasked with supporting business formation and growth in the Commonwealth’s tech and innovation sectors. CAM provides a path for manufacturing growth through a connected, accessible ecosystem that supports innovation, workforce development and a business-friendly environment. CAM-managed programs include the Massachusetts Manufacturing Innovation Initiative (M2I2), the MassBridge manufacturing training program, and the massmakes.org portal. Learn more at cam.masstech.org.
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