FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 9, 2026

SHERIFF’S OFFICE CAUTIONS PUBLIC ABOUT WATER RISKS

GRAND COUNTY, CO – The Grand County Sheriff’s Office reminds the public that while river flows are lower and lack typical swift-water hazards this year, Colorado’s lakes, streams, and rivers still present significant safety risks.

In Grand County, our high mountain lakes and rivers consist of cold water from high-altitude snowmelt. Even without the threat of rushing rapids, entering water at these temperatures can rapidly lead to hypothermia, which severely impairs your body’s physical abilities and swimming coordination. Deep mountain waters contain hidden currents and drop-offs that require constant vigilance.

If you plan to spend time recreating on or near the water this season, please educate yourself about water safety: know before you go, always wear a personal flotation device (PFD), and follow the American Red Cross’s "Reach or Throw, Don’t Go" guidance.

Know Before You Go

Planning ahead is a vital step for maintaining personal safety. Always pay close attention to the weather forecast, as conditions can change rapidly in the mountains.

Weather Updates: The US National Weather Service Office in Denver/Boulder provides regular updates on social media and at www.weather.gov/bou.

Water Conditions: Stay updated on local water conditions, lake levels, and river flows at https://dwr.state.co.us/Tools/Stations.

Wear a Personal Flotation Device (PFD)

If you are planning on enjoying water recreation, always protect yourself by wearing an appropriate personal flotation device (PFD), commonly referred to as a life vest.

Loaner Life Vests Available: Loaner PFDs are available at six locations around Grand County lakes, courtesy of the Christopher Mullinex Water Rescue Fund.

You can find loaner life vests at:

• Grand Lake Town Beach

• Hilltop Boat Ramp (Grand Lake)

• Stillwater Boat Ramp (Lake Granby)

• Sunset Point Boat Ramp (Lake Granby)

• The pond at Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains (Granby)

• Williams Fork Reservoir (near the East Boat Ramp)

The Christopher Mullinex Water Rescue Fund was created by Dee Mullinex after she tragically lost her adult son, Christopher Eugene. Chris drowned after jumping into Lake Granby at a depth that appeared safe, during a seemingly normal summer afternoon. His body was not recovered until after three days of searching due to a lack of local specialized resources at the time.

The devastation of losing her son, compounded by the anguish of waiting for his recovery, ignited a deep passion in Dee Mullinex to ensure no other family experiences that pain in Grand County. The fund's primary mission is to provide equipment, training, and public education so that everyone who enjoys Grand County’s waters comes home safely.

Reach or Throw, Don’t Go

The American Red Cross recommends these three steps should someone need help in the water:

REACH: Try to reach the person with a long object, such as a pole, paddle, broom, or branch.

THROW: Throw something that floats (like a life buoy, PFD, or cooler) or a rope to allow them to hold onto and be pulled to safety.

DON'T GO: Fight the urge to enter the water yourself unless you are properly trained and equipped.

If an emergency occurs, immediately call 911 to report the incident and your exact location to first responders. Stay calm and try to keep the person in sight.

Lakes and rivers in Colorado provide beautiful and amazing recreational opportunities. Sheriff Brett Schroetlin encourages everyone to respect the inherent risks of cold mountain waters and take these personal safety steps to ensure a safe, enjoyable summer.

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