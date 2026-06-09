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POSTPONED: @EdWorkforceCmte Field Hearing in Memphis on NCAA Enforcement

The Committee on Education and Workforce field hearing titled "Calling the Fouls: Accountability and Transparency in NCAA Enforcement," scheduled for Friday, June 12, 2026, has been postponed until further notice.

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POSTPONED: @EdWorkforceCmte Field Hearing in Memphis on NCAA Enforcement

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