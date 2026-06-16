The Besen Group Recommends Roaming-Based Strategy in Updated Starlink Mobile MVNO Case Study

Starlink Mobile Roaming MVNO Case Study

The Besen Group today announced the release of its updated Starlink Mobile MVNO case study, highlighting roaming-based strategy.

By integrating roaming capabilities with its direct-to-cell satellite network, Starlink Mobile aims to deliver a seamless hybrid connectivity that keeps customers connected wherever they are.” — Alex Besen, Founder and CEO, The Besen Group LLC

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Besen Group , an international mobile data industry management consulting practice headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, today announced the release of its updated Starlink Mobile MVNO case study, highlighting roaming-based strategy.“Following our review of SpaceX’s S-1 filing, we believe a roaming-based MVNO strategy represents the most compelling path forward for Starlink Mobile,” said Alex Besen , Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC. “By integrating roaming capabilities with its direct-to-cell satellite network, Starlink Mobile aims to deliver a seamless hybrid connectivity experience that keeps customers connected wherever they are - in cities, rural communities, on the road, or in remote areas.”The Besen Group identified four primary mobile wholesale models available to MVNOs: roaming, traditional MVNO arrangements, network sharing, and spectrum sharing. Traditional MVNO structures range from branded resellers to full MVNOs, while network sharing models include site sharing, RAN sharing, and joint network deployments.The roaming MVNO case study includes 85 slides based on the following table of contents: Satellite Market Research- Satellite Market Overview- Delivery Mode- Willingness to Pay- Addressable Telco Revenues with Satellite Partners- LEO FSS Constellations: Satellite Counts & Capacity Starlink Direct-to-Cell Service- Starlink Background- Starlink Direct-to-Cell Service Overview- Starlink Mobile Trademark Application- Strategic Benefits of Spectrum Ownership Starlink Mobile Roaming MVNO Strategy- Starlink Mobile Spectrum Portfolio- EchoStar Spectrum Classification- Mobile Wholesale Definitions- The MVNO Market Opportunity- Mobile Wholesale Value Chain- Mobile Wholesale Business Models- Traditional MVNO Business Models- Wholesale Business Models Development- Reasons for Becoming an MVNO- Starlink Mobile Wholesale Partnerships Starlink Mobile Market Research- North America Mobile Subscriptions and Technology- North America Mobile Data Traffic per Active Smartphone- Wholesale Cost per Megabyte of Mobile Data- Wholesale Cost per MB/GB of Mobile Data Forecast- Wholesale Cost, Roaming Cost, Starlink Mobile Cost per GB Forecast- Mobile Wholesale Pricing Schemes Starlink Mobile MVNO Go-To-Market Strategy- Go-To-Market Strategy- Product Roadmap- 2027 - Commercial Scale-Up- 2028 - Hybrid Satellite Mobile Network- 2029 - Broadband Direct-to-Cell- 2030 - Full Mobile Operator Platform- 2031 - Global Mobile Connectivity Operator- Pricing Strategy - Traditional MVNO Economics- Pricing Strategy – Capacity-Based Agreement- Pricing Strategy – Reciprocal Agreement- Profit & Cost Analysis- Roaming Roadmap- Roaming Architecture- Roaming Hub Architecture- Roaming Summary- The Strategic Endgame- Strategic Assessment Starlink Mobile MVNO Target Segments- Consumer Segment Profile- Enterprise, Industrial & Private Networks Segment Profile- Government, Defense & Emergency Segment Profile- IoT & Machine-Type Communications Segment Profile- Wholesale & Enablement Segment Profile- Target Segment Summary Starlink Mobile MVNO Business Case (2027-2031)- Consumer Segment Breakdown - Table Format- Enterprise Segment Breakdown - Table Format- Government Segment Breakdown - Table Format- Busines Case Summary - Table Format- Subscriber Breakdown - Graph- Cumulative Subscriber - Graph- Subscriber Revenue Breakdown - Graph- Annual Revenue - Graph- COGS Breakdown - Graph- Gross Profit - Graph- Gross Profit Percentage - Graph- Operating Expenses - Graph- EBITDA - Graph- EBITDA Percentage - Graph Starlink Mobile MVNO SWOT AnalysisThe Besen Group offers the case study on a corporate license basis in PowerPoint PDF format. The license fee includes a one-hour telephone consultation with a senior wireless analyst to review the market research findings, business case and SWOT analysis.For any questions or license information, please send an email with contact details including name, title, company name, phone number to mvno@thebesengroup.com.About The Besen Group ( www.thebesengroup.com The Besen Group is an international management consulting practice to the mobile data industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo. Its mission is to provide mobile data players with tools, knowledge, and services enabling them to perform optimally in their mobile environment. The Besen Group’s competitive edge is based on practical experience with mobile operators, mobile vendors, and a mobile data laboratory.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.