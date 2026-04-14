The Besen Group's CEO Alex Besen to Lead B2B MVNO Workshop at MVNO Nation Americas 2026

Alex Besen MVNO Nation Americas 2026

The B2B MVNO market in the United States presents significant opportunities for companies seeking to integrate connectivity into digital services and enterprise solutions” — Alex Besen, Founder and CEO, The Besen Group LLC

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Besen Group , an international management consulting practice to the mobile data industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, announced today its CEO Alex Besen will lead a B2B MVNO workshop titled “B2B MVNO Strategy 101 - Launching and Scaling B2B MVNO in the USA” on Monday April 27th from 2pm – 3:30pm EDT at MVNO Nation Americas 2026 at Hyatt Regency Hotel in Miami.During the 90-minute interactive workshop, participants will explore wholesale pricing models, core success factors for sustainable performance, and the critical business decisions shaping B2B MVNO propositions – from target segments and product design to operating models and partnership strategies. The workshop will also address the role of MVNEs/MVNAs and provide a practical walkthrough of MVNO business case to illustrate how value proposition, brand positioning, and wholesale economics come together to form a sustainable B2B MVNO strategy.MVNO Nation Americas 2026 is the largest MVNO event in the Americas, where the MVNO community comes together to connect, collaborate and grow. For more information about the workshop, please visit: https://www.mvnonation.com/americas/ and register at https://www.mvnonation.com/americas/register/ “The B2B MVNO market in the United States presents significant opportunities for companies seeking to integrate connectivity into digital services and enterprise solutions,” said Alex Besen, Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC. “In this workshop, we will explore the strategic levers, wholesale pricing models, and partnership approaches that underpin successful B2B MVNO launches.”Alex Besen has over 30 years of hands-on experience in the mobile industry working for mobile network operators and vendors in North America and Europe in numerous roles including business development, marketing, project management and finance. He has been working with mobile network operators and enterprises in developing their digital transformation strategies and advising MVNOs to launch their mobile and mobile data services.He has extensive experience in MVNOs across various sectors, including cable operators, European football clubs, ethnic markets, satellite services, hypermarket chains, and broadcasters.He was quoted in Bloomberg, Boston Business Journal, Business News Americas, Business Insider, CableFax, Chicago Tribune, CNN Business, Computer World, FierceWireless, Forbes, Hurriyet, Information Week, Light Reading, Los Angeles Times, MIT Technology Review, New York Times, RCR Wireless, Red Herring, S&P Global, The Kansas City Star, The Seattle Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Triangle Business Journal, USA Today and Yahoo Finance.He holds a BS degree in Management from the University of Tampa and an MBA degree in International Business from the American University. He is fluent in French, Turkish and proficient in Italian.About The Besen Group ( www.thebesengroup.com The Besen Group is an international management consulting practice to the mobile industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo. Its mission is to provide mobile players with tools, knowledge, and services enabling them to perform optimally in their mobile environment. The Besen Group’s competitive edge is based on practical experience with mobile operators, mobile vendors, and a mobile data laboratory.

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