The Besen Group Releases MVNO Case Study Featuring Starlink Mobile

The Besen Group announced the release of the mobile industry’s first new MVNO case study featuring Starlink Mobile.

Becoming an MVNO is a natural extension of Starlink Mobile’s mission to deliver connectivity everywhere” — Alex Besen, Founder and CEO, The Besen Group LLC

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Besen Group , an international mobile data industry management consulting practice headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, today announced the release of the mobile industry’s first new MVNO case study featuring Starlink Mobile.“Becoming an MVNO is a natural extension of Starlink Mobile’s mission to deliver connectivity everywhere,” said Alex Besen , Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC. “By combining its satellite network with terrestrial spectrum and mobile wholesale partnerships, Starlink Mobile will create a hybrid MVNO model that expands coverage, improves resilience, and brings mobile connectivity to places traditional networks have struggled to reach.”The MVNO case study includes:- Satellite Market Research- Starlink Direct-to-Cell Service- Starlink Mobile MVNO Strategy- Starlink Mobile MVNO Target Segments based on 5 Year Forecast- Starlink Mobile MVNO Business Case based on 5 Year Forecast- Starlink Mobile MVNO SWOT AnalysisThe Besen Group offers the case study on a corporate license basis in PowerPoint PDF format. The license fee includes a one-hour telephone consultation with a senior wireless analyst to review the market research findings, business case and SWOT analysis.The cover page of the MVNO case study can be downloaded at:For any questions or license information, please send an email with contact details including name, title, company name, phone number to mvno@thebesengroup.com.The Besen Group offers strategic advisory, business development, market research and training services to MVNOs, MVNEs, MVNAs and HNOs.The following documents can be downloaded for more information and review:- MVNO Service Portfolio: http://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/MVNO.Service.Portfolio.pdf - MVNE Service Portfolio: http://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/MVNE.Service.Portfolio.pdf - HNO Service Portfolio: http://www.thebesengroup.com/downloads/HNO.Service.Portfolio.pdf About The Besen Group ( www.thebesengroup.com The Besen Group is an international management consulting practice to the mobile data industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo. Its mission is to provide mobile data players with tools, knowledge, and services enabling them to perform optimally in their mobile environment. The Besen Group’s competitive edge is based on practical experience with mobile operators, mobile vendors, and a mobile data laboratory.

