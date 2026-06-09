Where Cape Cod Gardeners Can Get Help This Summer

Published on: June 9, 2026

Summer gardens are growing fast across Cape Cod, and so are the questions that come with them.

Why are my tomato leaves turning yellow? What insect is eating my hydrangeas? Does my soil need lime? Is this weed something I should remove or leave alone?

Whether you’re tending a vegetable garden, caring for ornamental plants, or simply trying to keep your landscape healthy, Cape Cod Cooperative Extension and the Master Gardener Association of Cape Cod offer several free resources to help gardeners throughout the growing season.

Get Answers Through the Horticulture Clinic

The Cape Cod Cooperative Extension Horticulture Clinic provides free diagnostic services for Cape Cod residents.

The clinic can help with:

Plant identification

Plant disease diagnosis

Insect identification

Vegetable garden questions

Tree and shrub concerns

Free soil pH testing

Gardeners frequently contact the clinic about:

Yellowing leaves

Wilting plants

Insect damage

Spots on leaves

Poor plant growth

Unknown plants or insects

Horticulture Clinic Hours

April through September

Monday, Wednesday, and Friday

9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Contact the Clinic

Email: gardeners@capecod.gov

Phone: (508) 375-6700

Gardeners can also submit questions online and upload photos of plant problems. Close-up photos are especially helpful when diagnosing issues.

Learn more at: capecod.gov/hortclinic

Ask a Master Gardener Near You

Throughout the summer, Master Gardener volunteers bring gardening expertise directly into the community through local libraries and farmers markets.

Bring your gardening questions, plant samples, photos, or insect specimens, and talk one-on-one with a trained Master Gardener volunteer.

Eastham Library

190 Samoset Road, Eastham

Thursdays, June 4 through August 27

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Brewster Ladies Library

1822 Main Street, Brewster

Tuesdays, May 26 through September 22

10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Falmouth Public Library

300 Main Street, Falmouth

Katharine Lee Bates Entrance

Wednesdays, May 13 through September 16

2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Taylor Bray Farm Farmers Market

108 Bray Farm North, Yarmouth Port

Sundays, May 24 through September 20

9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Chatham Farmers Market

Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church

60 Meetinghouse Road (Route 137), South Chatham

3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on:

June 9

June 23

July 7

July 21

August 4

August 18

September 1

Free Soil pH Testing for Cape Cod Gardeners

Many soils across Cape Cod are naturally acidic. Soil pH affects how plants absorb nutrients and can influence the health and productivity of lawns, vegetable gardens, flowers, shrubs, and trees.

The Horticulture Clinic offers free soil pH testing and guidance for Cape Cod residents.

For the best results:

Collect several small samples from the area you want tested. Mix the samples together and remove roots, stones, and debris. Allow the soil to air dry completely. Submit about one cup of dry soil along with the soil submission form.

Samples can be dropped off or mailed to:

Cape Cod Cooperative Extension

Horticulture Clinic

1358 Route 28

South Yarmouth, MA 02673

Detailed instructions and forms are available at capecod.gov/hortclinic.

Spend an Evening in the Garden

Looking for gardening inspiration?

The Master Gardener Association of Cape Cod is hosting its free Evenings in the Garden series at the Demonstration Garden at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds in East Falmouth.

Each session includes gardening talks, growing tips, and a guided tour of the Demonstration Garden.

Topics this season include:

June 25

My Garden’s Growing. Now What?

August 6

The Fruits of Your Labor

September 3

Preparing for a Long Winter’s Nap

The series is free and no registration is required. Participants are encouraged to bring a chair if possible.

Demonstration Garden Location

Cape Cod Fairgrounds

1220 Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151)

East Falmouth, MA

Gardening Help Is Just a Question Away

Whether you’re troubleshooting a plant problem, preparing a vegetable garden, testing your soil, or simply looking for new gardening ideas, help is available throughout the growing season.

From the Horticulture Clinic and soil testing services to Master Gardener outreach tables and educational events, Cape Cod gardeners have access to free, local expertise all summer long.

Learn more and submit questions at:

capecod.gov/hortclinic

Cape Cod Cooperative Extension: Working for You

Follow Cape Cod Cooperative Extension on Facebook and Instagram for resources, updates, and events.

Learn more about all our programs at capecod.gov/extension.