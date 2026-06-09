Where Cape Cod Gardeners Can Get Help This Summer
Published on: June 9, 2026
Summer gardens are growing fast across Cape Cod, and so are the questions that come with them.
Why are my tomato leaves turning yellow? What insect is eating my hydrangeas? Does my soil need lime? Is this weed something I should remove or leave alone?
Whether you’re tending a vegetable garden, caring for ornamental plants, or simply trying to keep your landscape healthy, Cape Cod Cooperative Extension and the Master Gardener Association of Cape Cod offer several free resources to help gardeners throughout the growing season.
Get Answers Through the Horticulture Clinic
The Cape Cod Cooperative Extension Horticulture Clinic provides free diagnostic services for Cape Cod residents.
The clinic can help with:
- Plant identification
- Plant disease diagnosis
- Insect identification
- Vegetable garden questions
- Tree and shrub concerns
- Free soil pH testing
Gardeners frequently contact the clinic about:
- Yellowing leaves
- Wilting plants
- Insect damage
- Spots on leaves
- Poor plant growth
- Unknown plants or insects
Horticulture Clinic Hours
April through September
Monday, Wednesday, and Friday
9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Contact the Clinic
Email: gardeners@capecod.gov
Phone: (508) 375-6700
Gardeners can also submit questions online and upload photos of plant problems. Close-up photos are especially helpful when diagnosing issues.
Learn more at: capecod.gov/hortclinic
Ask a Master Gardener Near You
Throughout the summer, Master Gardener volunteers bring gardening expertise directly into the community through local libraries and farmers markets.
Bring your gardening questions, plant samples, photos, or insect specimens, and talk one-on-one with a trained Master Gardener volunteer.
Eastham Library
190 Samoset Road, Eastham
Thursdays, June 4 through August 27
10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Brewster Ladies Library
1822 Main Street, Brewster
Tuesdays, May 26 through September 22
10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Falmouth Public Library
300 Main Street, Falmouth
Katharine Lee Bates Entrance
Wednesdays, May 13 through September 16
2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Taylor Bray Farm Farmers Market
108 Bray Farm North, Yarmouth Port
Sundays, May 24 through September 20
9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Chatham Farmers Market
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church
60 Meetinghouse Road (Route 137), South Chatham
3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on:
- June 9
- June 23
- July 7
- July 21
- August 4
- August 18
- September 1
Free Soil pH Testing for Cape Cod Gardeners
Many soils across Cape Cod are naturally acidic. Soil pH affects how plants absorb nutrients and can influence the health and productivity of lawns, vegetable gardens, flowers, shrubs, and trees.
The Horticulture Clinic offers free soil pH testing and guidance for Cape Cod residents.
For the best results:
- Collect several small samples from the area you want tested.
- Mix the samples together and remove roots, stones, and debris.
- Allow the soil to air dry completely.
- Submit about one cup of dry soil along with the soil submission form.
Samples can be dropped off or mailed to:
Cape Cod Cooperative Extension
Horticulture Clinic
1358 Route 28
South Yarmouth, MA 02673
Detailed instructions and forms are available at capecod.gov/hortclinic.
Spend an Evening in the Garden
Looking for gardening inspiration?
The Master Gardener Association of Cape Cod is hosting its free Evenings in the Garden series at the Demonstration Garden at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds in East Falmouth.
Each session includes gardening talks, growing tips, and a guided tour of the Demonstration Garden.
Topics this season include:
June 25
My Garden’s Growing. Now What?
August 6
The Fruits of Your Labor
September 3
Preparing for a Long Winter’s Nap
The series is free and no registration is required. Participants are encouraged to bring a chair if possible.
Demonstration Garden Location
Cape Cod Fairgrounds
1220 Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151)
East Falmouth, MA
Gardening Help Is Just a Question Away
Whether you’re troubleshooting a plant problem, preparing a vegetable garden, testing your soil, or simply looking for new gardening ideas, help is available throughout the growing season.
From the Horticulture Clinic and soil testing services to Master Gardener outreach tables and educational events, Cape Cod gardeners have access to free, local expertise all summer long.
Learn more and submit questions at:
Cape Cod Cooperative Extension: Working for You
Follow Cape Cod Cooperative Extension on Facebook and Instagram for resources, updates, and events.
Learn more about all our programs at capecod.gov/extension.
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