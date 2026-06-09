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No Error in Forcing Second-Chair Attorney to Take Over Trial

Div. One of the First District Court of Appeal has held that a trial judge did not err in denying a mid-trial continuance to a defendant after his lead attorney announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19, finding no abuse of discretion in the determination that a second-chair lawyer with allegedly limited civil experience could take over the case involving a car collision for a few days while she recovered in isolation.

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No Error in Forcing Second-Chair Attorney to Take Over Trial

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