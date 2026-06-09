MPD Arrests Suspect in I Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of the suspect in a homicide that occurred in Southwest.



On Wednesday, April 29, 2026, at approximately 8:52 p.m., members of the National Guard observed a group of males fighting in the 400 block of I Street, Southwest. First District officers responded to the scene to assist and located an adult male suffering from a puncture wound to his abdomen. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital where after all lifesaving efforts failed, he was pronounced dead.



The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Keon Jones, of Southwest, DC.



On Monday, June 8, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 53-year-old Morris Ray, of Southwest, DC. Ray has been charged with Second Degree Murder while Armed.



CCN: 26057314

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