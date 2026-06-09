KDP Statement on Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District Race

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Today, after Governor Beshear endorsed Democrat Zach Dembo for Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District, Kentucky Democratic Party (KDP) Chair Colmon Elridge released the following statement:



“Zach Dembo has dedicated his life to fighting corruption. Ralph Alvarado has let it define his career. Federal court records show him accepting bribes as far back as 2004. In the General Assembly, he passed bills to protect himself and his failing nursing homes from lawsuits, making it harder for all Kentuckians to get justice in elder abuse cases in the process.



“As Matt Bevin’s running mate, Alvarado stood by Bevin’s disastrous and failed record as governor. And after Andy Beshear defeated them, Ralph fled Kentucky for Tennessee. Like Bevin, Tennessee Ralph should never represent the people of Kentucky again.”