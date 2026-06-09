Upcoming County Meetings on the Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan Update

Boulder County, Colo. – The City of Boulder and Boulder County released the recommended Major Update to the Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan in May. The update, along with the Recommended Future Land Use Map and Recommended Planning Areas Map, is available at ABoulderFuture.org.

The recommended update will be presented for adoption to the Boulder County Planning Commission and Board of County Commissioners and the City of Boulder City Council and Planning Board in June. Community members are encouraged to attend public meetings and hearings and share feedback on the plan.

Upcoming Boulder County Meetings for Plan Adoption

Joint Public Hearing of County Planning Commission and Board of County Commissioners: Docket BVCP-25-0001: Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan Major Update, Thursday June 11, 2026 at 10 a.m.

Planning Commission and the Board of County Commissioners will be given an overview of the recommended plan by staff. Planning Commission and Board of County Commissioners are requested to ask any clarifying questions of staff after the presentation, to hold the public hearing, to deliberate as time permits, and to continue the meetings to June 17, 2026 and June 25, 2026 respectively as may be necessary for further deliberation and decision making. View the Staff Report for June 10, 2026.

This is a public hearing and public testimony will be taken. View the June 11 calendar event for meeting information.

Public Meeting of Planning Commission: Docket BVCP-25-0001: Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan Major Update, Wednesday, June 17, 2026 at 1:30 p.m.

Planning Commission will continue deliberation and decision making on the recommended plan. This is a public meeting, no public testimony will be taken. View the June 17 calendar event for meeting information.

Public Meeting of the Board of County Commissioners: Docket BVCP-25-0001: Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan Major Update, Thursday, June 25, 2026 at 10 a.m.

Board of County Commissioners deliberation and decision making on the recommended plan. This is a public meeting, no public testimony will be taken. View the June 25 calendar event for meeting information.

View more information at ABoulderFuture.org.

Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. If you need help in another language, please email cppfrontdesk@bouldercounty.gov or call 303-441-3930.