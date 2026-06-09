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VA enrollment help at the Workforce Center

If you’re a veteran (or know someone who is), getting connected to the right support and benefits can make a meaningful difference. That’s why we’re spreading the word about an upcoming opportunity to meet directly with the Veterans Affairs Outreach Team.

Join us for a dedicated enrollment event where veterans can sit down one-on-one with VA representatives to get personalized assistance. Whether you’re just getting started or need help navigating your benefits, this session will make the process easier and more accessible.

During your visit, you can:

  • Enroll in VA Health Care
  • Enroll in a Vet Center
  • Learn more about available VA services and additional benefits

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 16 at the Mesa County Workforce Center, 512 29 1/2 Rd. This is a great opportunity to ask questions, get clarity and take the next step toward accessing the resources you’ve earned.

For more information, please contact the VA Veteran Outreach Coordinator at 970-914-2410.

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VA enrollment help at the Workforce Center

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