D&G Construction Surpasses 750 Completed Home Projects Across Boulder County

Best of Houzz Awards D&G Construction Logo Denver Kitchen Project

Design-build firm marks a milestone in custom kitchen, basement, and whole-home remodels for high-budget Colorado homeowners

Every detail — design, scope, and budget — is resolved before a single wall comes down. One team owns the outcome, start to finish.” — Gina Palombo-Dinkel

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- D&G Construction, a design-build firm serving Boulder County, Colorado. has completed more than 750 home projects across the region, a milestone that reflects steady demand for design-led construction among discerning homeowners in Boulder County.

The firm delivers whole-home remodels, basement finishes, and kitchen remodels through a single accountable team that manages design, permitting, and construction in one place. That integrated model is what separates a design-build firm from the broader contractor field, and it is the reason a growing number of Boulder County homeowners choose D&G Construction for substantial residential projects.

Across its portfolio, D&G Construction designs and specifies every detail before construction begins, presenting clients with 3D renderings and an itemized scope so decisions are confirmed before demolition. Trades are coordinated in-house, and clients follow progress through the CoConstruct project platform with weekly updates rather than chasing for information.

The milestone spans projects in Northern Denver and the Boulder County markets of Boulder, Louisville, Lafayette, Superior, Erie, and Longmont. Recent work includes a European-inspired kitchen remodel in Boulder with frameless cabinetry and Cambria quartz, and a custom kitchen remodel in a Denver home built around a wall to wall quartzite backsplash and walnut cabinetry.

Homeowners considering a remodel can begin with a planning consultation at dghomepro.com.

About D&G Construction

D&G Construction, a design-build firm serving Boulder County, Colorado. The firm delivers whole-home remodels, basement finishes, and kitchen remodels for high-budget homeowners across the six Boulder County markets of Boulder, Louisville, Lafayette, Superior, Erie, and Longmont. Every project combines design, permitting, and construction under one accountable team, with each detail designed, specified, and priced before work begins. Based in Lafayette, Colorado, D&G Construction is licensed and insured in Colorado. Learn more at dghomepro.com.

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