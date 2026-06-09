Custom Challenge Coin Pricing: Monterey Company Analyzes 213 Orders

The Monterey Company Logo Custom Navy challenge coin

A two-year analysis of 213 real orders shows per-coin prices falling from about $10.62 at 50 coins to about $1.48 at 1,000 or more.

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Monterey Company , a custom merchandise manufacturer founded in 1989, has published an analysis of its own custom challenge and commemorative coin orders that puts concrete figures to a commonly asked but rarely answered question: how much do custom challenge coins cost, and how much does the price per coin fall as the order size grows.The analysis covers 213 completed custom coin orders placed between December 2024 and December 2025. The median order quantity was 100 coins, and the median order value was about $703. Price per coin dropped steadily as order size increased.Median price per coin by order size:50 to 99 coins: about $10.62 per coin (based on 62 orders)100 to 249 coins: about $5.55 per coin (110 orders)250 to 499 coins: about $3.57 per coin (17 orders)500 to 999 coins: about $2.70 per coin (16 orders)1,000 coins or more: about $1.48 per coin (8 orders)The pattern reflects standard manufacturing economics for custom coins. Fixed costs such as die creation and artwork are spread across more units as the order grows, which lowers the cost of each individual coin."The single most common question we get is simply what a coin is going to cost, and most buyers have a hard time finding a straight answer before they request a quote," said Eric Turney, co-owner and Sales and Marketing Director of The Monterey Company. "We published our own order data because the clearest way to answer that is with real numbers. The biggest single factor is volume. The same coin can cost several times more per unit at 50 pieces than it does at 1,000."The orders in the analysis came from a range of buyers, including small businesses, military units (about 12 percent of orders), clubs and community organizations, schools, and construction companies.Methodology: The figures are based on 213 completed custom challenge coin orders recorded in The Monterey Company's order system between December 2024 and December 2025. Price per coin was calculated by dividing each order's total recorded value by the number of coins. Ten orders with a recorded per-coin value below $1.00, which reflected deposits or partial payments rather than full order value, were excluded. All figures are reported as aggregates, and no customer-identifying information is included. The larger-volume order bands are based on smaller sample sizes, as shown by the order counts above.About The Monterey Company:The Monterey Company is a custom merchandise manufacturer based in Bend, Oregon, founded in 1989. The company produces custom patches, challenge coins, lapel pins, medals, hats, charms, belt buckles, emblems, keychains, ornaments, and earrings, with United States based manufacturing. More information is available at montereycompany.com.

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