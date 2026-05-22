The Monterey Company Featured in U.S. Chamber's 250-Year Small Business Series

This is an image of the Monterey Company leadership team. Young and hungry.

Bend, Oregon, manufacturer recognized for 36 years of specialized craftsmanship in challenge coins, lapel pins, and custom branded merchandise

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Monterey Company , a 36-year-old custom promotional products manufacturer specializing in custom hats, custom coins custom lapel pins , and keychains, was recently featured in the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's "Good Company" Growth Studio series. The feature is part of a year-long initiative profiling the entrepreneurs and small businesses that have shaped the American economy across 250 years of national history.Authored by contributor Anna Baluch and published on uschamber.com, the article highlights how the Bend, Oregon-based manufacturer has built three decades of customer trust by staying disciplined about its niche rather than expanding broadly across the promotional products market. Founded in 1989, the company designs and produces custom challenge coins, lapel pins, metal keychains, rubberized products, and military recognition items for organizations across the United States."What makes us stand out is how focused our niche is," Eric Turney, Sales and Marketing Director and Co-Owner of The Monterey Company, told the U.S. Chamber. "We specialize in custom lapel pins, keychains, and challenge coins, and that focus has helped us build deep product knowledge and long-term customer trust."The article explores the operational challenge of scaling a high-touch, fully customized product business without losing the personal service that built it. "We had to learn how to grow without losing the personal attention customers deserve," Turney said in the feature. "That pushed us to build better systems while still keeping the hands-on service that helped us grow in the first place."Inclusion in the "Good Company" series carries weight given the scope of the initiative. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is profiling American small businesses throughout 2026 as part of a broader recognition tied to the nation's 250th anniversary, honoring the role that long-tenured, family-owned, and craftsmanship-driven companies have played in the country's economic story.Turney, who joined the company as a sales representative in 2017 before becoming an owner, credits the company's longevity to operational discipline rather than reinvention. "A lot of entrepreneurs wait too long trying to get everything perfect," he said in the feature. "Real progress comes from getting in the game, learning fast, and improving as you go. Consistency matters more than new ideas."The Monterey Company continues to serve a loyal customer base of businesses, nonprofits, military units, and government organizations from its Bend, Oregon, facility, producing fully customized merchandise for clients across all 50 states.The full U.S. Chamber of Commerce feature is available at: https://www.uschamber.com/co/good-company/growth-studio/founded-1989-the-monterey-company About The Monterey CompanyFounded in 1989 and headquartered in Bend, Oregon, The Monterey Company is a custom promotional products manufacturer specializing in challenge coins, custom lapel pins, custom keychains, embroidered patches, medals, hats, and ornaments. The company serves businesses, nonprofits, schools, and military and government organizations across the United States, with a 36-year track record of fully customized craftsmanship. Learn more at montereycompany.com.

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