The Monterey Company Opens Custom Ornament Ordering for the 2026 Holiday Season

Custom Pewter Style Memorial Ornament on a Tree The Monterey Company Logo

Top custom ornament manufacturer sets order-by dates for guaranteed holiday delivery of custom ornaments

BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Monterey Company , a Bend, Oregon custom ornaments supplier, has opened ordering for custom ornaments ahead of the 2026 holiday season and published order-by dates for guaranteed holiday delivery. There catalogCustom ornaments are a seasonal, Q4-concentrated product, and lead times lengthen as the fall corporate buying window fills. Companies planning branded ornaments for client gifts, employee recognition, or year-end campaigns typically need to place orders well before the holidays to allow for design proofing, production, and shipping.For the 2026 season, The Monterey Company's standard production lead time for custom ornaments is 10 to 15 business days from art approval. To guarantee delivery before the December holidays, the company recommends placing orders by Thanksgiving. Rush options may be available for later orders depending on capacity and finish.The company produces custom ornaments in metal, acrylic, wood, PVC rubber, and even glass, with a minimum order of just 25. Orders begin with a design proof and move to production after art approval.The Monterey Company has manufactured custom products since 1989. Its ornament line is part of a broader custom-manufacturing catalog that also includes custom coins and custom patches Organizations interested in custom ornaments for the 2026 holiday season can request a quote or view options at montereycompany.com.About The Monterey Company: The Monterey Company is a custom manufacturer founded in 1989 and based in Bend, Oregon. With more than 35 years of creating unique products, the company produces custom products across multiple categories, including custom coins, custom patches, and custom ornaments.

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