Florida’s Top Transportation Engineers Honored With Outstanding Project Awards

S.R. 5/U.S. 1 Jupiter Bridge Replacement.

Awards Recognize FDOT Infrastructure Projects

TALLAHASSEE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As one of the fastest growing states in the country, safe and connected infrastructure is vital to enhance the quality-of-life for Floridians, strengthen the state’s economy, and keep Florida a global leader in transportation. To celebrate the exceptional infrastructure projects that are keeping Florida moving safely and efficiently, the American Council of Engineering Companies of Florida (ACEC Florida) and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) recently awarded eight Outstanding Project Awards.Presented annually, the Outstanding Project Award recognizes exceptional achievements by ACEC Florida member firms in accomplishing FDOT projects and studies in eight categories.“Florida’s transportation future is bright thanks to the innovation and commitment to excellence that the FDOT team embeds into every project we undertake, and it’s an honor for those efforts to be recognized by ACEC Florida,” said Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared W. Perdue, P.E. “Alongside our partners, these projects are not only securing remarkable accomplishments for our industry, but for Florida’s communities as we work together to keep Floridians safe and goods moving.”“We’re proud to recognize outstanding FDOT infrastructure projects, and the teams of engineering professionals working behind the scenes to help bring these projects to life. Their dedication to excellence is to be commended,” ACEC Florida President Rick Acree, P.E., and Florida Director of Transportation and Infrastructure, Terracon.ACEC Florida Outstanding Project Award winners include ( Hi-Res Photos ):Outstanding Major ProjectFirst Coast Expressway (S.R. 23) – North Clay Segment• FDOT District Two• Designed by RS&H, Inc.• Construction Engineering and Inspection by HNTB CorporationOutstanding Design-Build or CM at Risk ProjectI-75 / S.R. 93A Interchange at Big Bend Road• FDOT District Seven• Designed by Dewberry Engineers Inc.• Constructed by Skanska USA Civil Southeast• Construction Engineering and Inspection by DRMP, Inc.Outstanding Roadway ProjectI-75 at U.S. 301 Interchange Design-Build• FDOT District One• Designed by RS&H, Inc.• Construction Engineering and Inspection by Metric EngineeringOutstanding Bridge ProjectS.R. 5 / U.S. 1 Jupiter Bridge Replacement• FDOT District Four• Designed by H&H• Construction Engineering and Inspection by Mehta Engineering an STV CompanyOutstanding PD&E / Planning ProjectFDOT District Five U.S. 17-92 PD&E Study• FDOT District Five• Developed by VHBOutstanding Environmental ProjectSilver Springs State Park Boardwalks & Pedestrian Bridge• FDOT District Five• Designed by Mead & Hunt, Inc.• Construction Engineering and Inspection by Consor EngineersOutstanding Special ProjectOutdoor Advertising Program• FDOT Central Office• Designed by WGI, Inc.Outstanding Safety ProjectNE 203rd Street Intersection Improvements• FDOT District Six• Designed by AECOM Technical Services, Inc.• Construction Engineering and Inspection Services by Pinnacle Consulting Enterprises, Inc.Award winners were announced and honored in conjunction with the ACEC Florida Transportation Conference on May 29 in Orlando.# # #ABOUT ACEC-FL: The American Council of Engineering Companies of Florida is the voice of engineering in the Sunshine State. ACEC Florida brings together more than 300 leading engineering companies, representing more than 20,000 employees, who are working to bring the extraordinary to the everyday lives of Floridians. Visit us at www.acecfl.org

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