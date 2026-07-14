Mangrove Property Insurance to Join Latin American Association of Insurance Agencies 56th Annual Convention

Insurance and reinsurance executive Stephen Weinstein is founder and CEO of Mangrove Property Insurance.

Building Partnerships with Independent Agents

We value our strategic partnerships with Florida's independent agents and look forward to joining the LAAIA Annual Convention to collaborate with those who help us support Florida’s homeowners.” — Stephen Weinstein, Mangrove Founder & CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mangrove Property Insurance (Mangrove), is pleased to announce it will participate and sponsor the Latin American Association of Insurance Agencies 56th Annual Convention (LAAIA) July 29-31, 2026, in Marco Island, Florida.As both a sponsor of and exhibitor at this year’s event, LAAIA attendees will have opportunities across the convention for conversations with Mangrove’s leadership and distribution teams to discuss the accelerating growth of Mangrove’s voluntary business, and to participate in demonstrations of the tools, resources, and support available through its modernized platform.“We greatly value our strategic partnerships with Florida’s independent agents and look forward to joining the LAAIA Annual Convention to both celebrate and collaborate with those who help us support our mutual customers – Florida’s homeowners,” said Mangrove founder and CEO Stephen Weinstein. “This year’s LAAIA Convention theme, "Protecting Tomorrow," is especially resonant to us. Our team is excited both to share more information with agents about our expanding voluntary homeowners’ insurance program, and to hear from LAAIA’s members their own ideas and vision for Florida’s strengthening market.”Founded in 1969, and with member agents representing over $3 billion in premiums, LAAIA works to ensure a healthy insurance environment by providing continuing education, legislative advocacy, representation on national advisory councils, monthly networking events, community outreach, and the largest annual insurance convention and trade fair in South Florida.For more information about the LAAIA Annual Convention, and to register, visit their registration page ABOUT MANGROVE: St. Petersburg, Florida-based Mangrove Property Insurance was launched in January 2025 to offer admitted homeowners’ insurance in Florida. Through partnerships with local independent agents in all 67 Florida counties, Mangrove is committed to providing sustainable, long-term capacity tailored to Florida’s unique market. Rated “A, Exceptional,” by Demotech, Inc., Mangrove will soon begin writing new homeowners coverage on a voluntary basis throughout Florida. For more information about Mangrove, including agency appointment requests, visit Mangrove-FL.com

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