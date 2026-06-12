Mangrove Property Insurance Company to Attend FAIA 2026 Annual Convention

Insurance and reinsurance executive Stephen Weinstein is founder and CEO of Mangrove Property Insurance.

Mangrove to Celebrate its Agency Partnerships and Accelerating Voluntary Program Across Florida

FAIA provides a tremendous opportunity to connect face-to-face with the independent agents who are at the heart of our business.” — Stephen Weinstein, Mangrove Founder & CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mangrove Property Insurance Company (Mangrove) is excited to announce its participation in the Florida Association of Insurance Agents (FAIA) Annual Convention, taking place June 16–19, 2026. As a Platinum Sponsor of this year’s event, Mangrove will be exhibiting at Booth 311, where attendees can connect with the company's leadership and distribution teams and learn more about its expanding voluntary homeowners’ insurance program.Armed with upgraded technology solutions designed to better serve Florida's independent insurance agents, Mangrove is looking forward to meeting with agency partners from across the state to celebrate the accelerating growth of its voluntary business and demonstrate the tools, resources, and support available through its modernized platform.Mangrove’s entire distribution team will be in attendance, providing agents with an opportunity to engage directly with Mangrove representatives, discuss market opportunities, and explore ways to strengthen existing partnerships and develop new relationships."FAIA provides a tremendous opportunity to connect face-to-face with the independent agents who are at the heart of our business," said Stephen Weinstein, Founder and CEO of Mangrove Property Insurance Company. "As a Platinum Sponsor, we are proud to support an organization that advocates for and strengthens Florida’s independent agents. We have invested heavily in technology, operational excellence, and agent-focused solutions that make it easier for agencies to do business with Mangrove. As we continue to expand our voluntary program, we look forward to sharing our vision for serving Florida's independent agents for the long-term, strengthening the partnerships that have fueled our growth, and building new relationships that will help shape the future of Florida's insurance marketplace."Convention attendees are encouraged to stop by Booth 311 to meet the Mangrove team, learn about the company's latest technology enhancements, and discover how Mangrove continues to deliver innovative solutions, responsive service, and long-term commitment to Florida's homeowners and independent agent community.# # #About Mangrove Property Insurance Company:Mangrove Property Insurance is a Florida-based homeowners insurer dedicated to providing reliable, forward-thinking property and casualty coverage tailored to the state’s unique risk environment. Founded on principles of resilience and discipline, the Company leverages a data-driven approach to managing catastrophe risk, with a focus on hurricanes, flooding, and other severe weather events affecting coastal communities. Inspired by the natural strength of mangrove ecosystems, Mangrove aims to deliver long-term stability and protection for Florida homeowners, offering customizable coverage solutions backed by responsive service and prudent risk management. For more information, please contact Mangrove Property Insurance at info@mangrove-fl.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.