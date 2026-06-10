Pythian Ranked on CRN's 2026 Solution Provider 500 List for Seventh Consecutive Year

Recognition Highlights Pythian's Continued Growth as a Leading Google AI Consultancy

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pythian today announced it has been ranked No. 235 on CRN's 2026 Solution Provider 500, marking the seventh consecutive year the company has been recognized on the annual list of North America's largest solution providers by revenue.The recognition reflects Pythian's evolution from its heritage in data services into one of Google Cloud's leading AI consultancies. Today, a significant portion of the company's revenue is generated through AI consulting engagements, helping organizations turn Google Cloud AI and modern data platform investments into real-world business adoption and measurable operational outcomes."Being recognized on the CRN Solution Provider 500 for seven consecutive years is a testament to the trust our customers place in Pythian and the dedication of our team," said Brooks Borcherding, CEO of Pythian. "As organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise-wide adoption, we remain focused on delivering practical AI solutions that create measurable business value."Over the past several years, Pythian has significantly expanded its AI consulting practice, helping organizations design, build, deploy, and operate AI-powered solutions at enterprise scale. Its expertise spans agentic AI, workflow automation, AI application development, data engineering, analytics, cloud modernization, and managed services - enabling customers to confidently move from AI pilots to production.This latest recognition reflects both Pythian's sustained growth and the rising demand for specialized AI consulting partners that combine deep technical expertise with proven enterprise delivery capabilities.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.About PythianWith 25+ years of expertise, Pythian optimizes and manages enterprise data estates to ensure the performance and scalability required for AI platforms. Led by Field CTOs, its AI practice delivers scalable, production-ready solutions that drive real-world results. A leader in XOps and managed services, Pythian combines technical excellence with a world-class NPS. Pythian maintains strategic partnerships with Google Cloud, Oracle, AWS, SAP, and Microsoft. Learn more at www.pythian.com

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