Pythian Named a Top Enterprise AI & Data Management Consulting Firm in North America for 2026

CIOReview's recognition underscores Pythian’s growing leadership in production AI, enterprise data modernization, and AI operations services

ONTARIO, CANADA, May 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pythian , a leading global data, analytics, and AI services company, today announced it has been recognized by CIOReview as a Top Enterprise AI & Data Management Consulting Firm in North America for 2026.The recognition highlights Pythian’s leadership in helping enterprises modernize data estates and operationalize AI through scalable, production-ready solutions that drive measurable business outcomes. With nearly three decades of experience managing mission-critical data systems, Pythian continues to expand its role as a trusted advisor to organizations navigating AI transformation.“Enterprise AI success depends on more than models alone. It requires the right data foundation, operational discipline, and the ability to move from experimentation into production,” said Paul Lewis, Chief Technology Officer at Pythian. “This recognition reflects the work our teams do every day helping customers deploy AI systems that are scalable, governable, and aligned to real business outcomes.”The CIOReview recognition reflects growing industry demand for practical enterprise AI adoption focused on workflow automation, intelligent operations, and AI-enabled decision making. Pythian’s approach combines deep expertise across AI automation, data engineering, and AI operations to help enterprises accelerate transformation while reducing operational complexity.The recognition also adds to a growing list of recent industry honors and acknowledgements for Pythian’s innovation and leadership in AI and cloud transformation. Earlier this year, Pythian received Atlassian’s AI and Innovation Leaders Award alongside organizations including NVIDIA, Cisco, and Docusign.CIOReview highlighted Pythian’s differentiated model for enterprise AI adoption, including its focus on operationalizing AI responsibly through governance, reliability, and continuous optimization. The company’s expanding Production AI Services portfolio supports organizations across industries including financial services, healthcare, retail, logistics, and technology.“As organizations move beyond AI pilots, the focus shifts to operational impact,” added Lewis. “Our goal is to help customers build AI capabilities that improve efficiency, enhance decision-making, and create long-term competitive advantage.”About PythianWith 25+ years of expertise, Pythian optimizes and manages enterprise data estates to ensure the performance and scalability required for AI platforms. Led by Field CTOs, its AI practice delivers scalable, production-ready solutions that drive real-world results. A leader in XOps and managed services, Pythian combines technical excellence with a world-class NPS. Pythian maintains strategic partnerships with Google Cloud, Oracle, AWS, SAP, and Microsoft. Learn more at www.pythian.com

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