Pythian Recognized as Silver Winner in UKOUG Data Integration Partner of the Year Awards 2026

Recognition highlights Pythian’s leadership in Oracle data integration, modernization, and enterprise data transformation initiatives.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pythian , a global data, analytics, and AI services provider, today announced it has been named the Silver Winner for the UKOUG Data Integration Partner of the Year Award at the 2026 UKOUG Community Awards . The award recognizes Oracle partners that deliver exceptional value through data integration solutions, helping organizations modernize data platforms, improve operational efficiency, and enable data-driven decision-making.Presented by the UK Oracle User Group (UKOUG), the awards celebrate outstanding achievements across the Oracle ecosystem, recognizing partners, projects, and individuals that drive innovation and excellence. The Data Integration Partner of the Year category honors organizations with demonstrated expertise in Oracle data integration technologies and a proven track record of delivering successful customer outcomes.“This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us and the expertise of our global team,” said Brooks Borcherding, CEO of Pythian. “For nearly three decades, Pythian has helped organizations navigate complex data environments, modernize critical systems, and build the foundations required for advanced analytics and AI. We are honored to be recognized by the UKOUG community for our contributions to Oracle data integration and transformation.”The award further reinforces Pythian’s position as a trusted partner for enterprise data and AI transformation. In addition to being recognized as the Silver Winner for UKOUG Data Integration Partner of the Year, Pythian was recently named a Top Enterprise AI & Data Management Consulting Firm in North America for 2026 by CIOReview, highlighting the company’s leadership in data modernization, AI implementation, and production-scale operations.Pythian helps organizations accelerate business outcomes through data engineering, analytics, AI, managed services, and enterprise database expertise. Combining deep technical capabilities with a CTO advisory-led approach, Pythian enables enterprises to transform complex data estates into production-ready AI systems that deliver measurable business impact.About PythianWith 25+ years of expertise, Pythian optimizes and manages enterprise data estates to ensure the performance and scalability required for AI platforms. Led by Field CTOs, its AI practice delivers scalable, production-ready solutions that drive real-world results. A leader in XOps and managed services, Pythian combines technical excellence with a world-class NPS. Pythian maintains strategic partnerships with Google Cloud, Oracle, AWS, SAP, and Microsoft. Learn more at www.pythian.com

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