Pythian Taps Seasoned Cloud and Data Expert Paul Lewis as CTO
Lewis will lead Pythian’s technology initiatives to drive accelerated digital transformation journeys for customers and partners
Paul’s extensive understanding of the complexities inherent in IT operations, cloud strategy and digital transformation will bring vast insights to our customers and partners”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pythian Services Inc. (“Pythian”), a leading data, analytics and cloud services company, announced today that Paul Lewis has joined the company as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Lewis is renowned in the information technology industry as a leader in operational strategy and digital transformation.
— Pythian President, Keith Millar
“Paul’s extensive understanding of the complexities inherent in IT operations, cloud strategy and digital transformation will bring vast insights to our customers and partners,” stated Pythian President, Keith Millar. “His knowledge will be a driving force behind the innovations Pythian brings to its clients.”
As a 25+ year global CTO and technology executive, Lewis is well-known in the industry for his impassioned technology evangelism, client executive advocacy, and technological and business strategy, particularly as it relates to digital transformation and operational IT strategy.
“I’m thrilled to join Pythian’s esteemed leadership team,” said Lewis. “I look forward to championing the company’s relentless focus on data and the cloud to inform and elevate organizations across the globe.”
As CTO, Lewis will drive Pythian’s technology strategy, helping customers leverage and scale their data and cloud assets to deliver valuable business outcomes throughout their digital transformation journey. In addition, Lewis will steer technical innovations that continue to expand partner relationships.
Lewis is a frequent speaker at technology and industry events as well as a recurring lecturer at higher educational institutions, presenting on topics such as IT leadership, Digital Transformation, and using data insights to drive growth. He serves on the Master of Business Analytics (MBAN) and Master of Management Artificial Intelligence (MMAI) advisory boards at Schulich School of Business, the IT Media Group advisory board, and as an executive analyst at Gigaom—providing guidance on compelling issues and topics for CIOs and the vendors that serve them.
Lewis comes to Pythian from Hitachi Vantara, where he was Global CTO.
###
About Pythian
Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading global IT services company that helps organizations transform by leveraging the power of data, analytics and the cloud. With a spectrum of solutions ranging from infrastructure modernization and data enablement to application acceleration and business collaboration, Pythian delivers full-lifecycle consulting, professional services and managed services to create outstanding business outcomes. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and on our Blog.
Media Contacts
Elisabeth Grant
Branch Out Public Relations
egrant@branchoutpr.com
+1 612-599-7797
Elizabeth Walsh
Pythian Services
+1 612-605-3559
ewalsh@pythian.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn