Mayor Brandon M. Scott Statement on Arrest of Safe Streets Worker

on June 8, 2026

BALTIMORE, MD (Monday, June 8, 2026) - Today, Mayor Brandon M. Scott issued the following statement:

"I am furious at the news that Antoine Burton, a Safe Streets worker with the Safe Streets Belvedere site, has been arrested following the nonfatal shooting that occurred in the 4400 block of Park Heights Avenue yesterday, June 7, 2026. Our hearts are with the victim and their family, and we join them in praying for a full recovery.

This individual's actions are a disgrace. He has failed to live up to our standards for frontline community violence intervention staff and violated the trust that is at the very core of what makes violence intervention work overwhelmingly successful. Nobody should ever resort to violence to resolve conflict, especially someone tasked with promoting peace.

As is the case for anyone who commits an act of violence in our communities - regardless of who they work for or what they do - this individual should face swift, certain, and legitimate consequences, and I support our law enforcement partners in their work to hold him accountable.

To be clear: this was an isolated incident and should not be used to undermine the proven work that Safe Streets does each and every day. As this individual answers for his personal actions, we will continue to hold our Safe Streets teams to the highest standards for conduct, and they will continue their lifesaving work to prevent violence and uplift our communities."