Mayor Brandon M. Scott Announces 2026 Charm City Cleanup

on July 6, 2026

BALTIMORE, MD (Monday, July 6, 2026) - Today, Mayor Brandon M. Scott announced the second annual Charm City Cleanup, a 24-week coordinated effort to improve neighborhood cleanliness, public spaces, and quality of life across every council district. Through a collaborative partnership among City agencies, community organizations, and residents, teams will work block by block to address long-standing maintenance concerns and create cleaner, safer, and more welcoming neighborhoods.

"This is one of the largest citywide cleaning initiatives in history, and I'm proud that we're bringing it back for the second year in a row," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "Even as we tackle generational challenges like public safety and vacants, we still have to get the fundamentals right- and that's what this is all about. I want to shout out all of the City workers, including from DOT, DPW, DHCD, and Rec and Parks, as well as our Clean Corps crews, who will be out tackling projects across Baltimore, working to deliver the healthier, safer neighborhoods our residents deserve."

The goal of Charm City Cleanup is to deliver measurable results that significantly improve the city's cleanliness and beautification, deliver measurable improvements in every community, and build long-term stewardship.

The program involves significant cross-agency collaboration across multiple City agencies.

The Department of Public Works (DPW) will conduct street sweeping, clear storm drains, remove graffiti, and address rodent-related issues to improve neighborhood cleanliness and environmental health.

The Department of Transportation (DOT) will repair potholes, clear sidewalks of debris and obstructions, and maintain medians to enhance mobility and safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists.

Baltimore City Recreation and Parks (BCRP) will clean tree pits, prune and trim trees, and maintain parks, green spaces, and public landscapes throughout participating neighborhoods.

Clean Corps crews will focus on cleaning alleys, streets, sidewalks, and vacant lots while working side-by-side with residents, community groups, and volunteers to build neighborhood pride and stewardship.

The Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) will conduct property maintenance inspections, investigate illegal dumping, and work with property owners to address code violations that affect community appearance and safety.

The Mayor's Office of Community Affairs (MOCA) will coordinate community outreach, recruit and engage volunteers, communicate cleanup schedules and outcomes, and provide educational resources to help residents sustain improvements long after crews leave the area.

Charm City Cleanup comes as Mayor Scott's 90-Day Spring Sprint is winding down. Announced during his State of the City address, the sprints challenged agencies to work with City crews from the Department of Transportation, Department of Public Works, and Recreation and Parks to tackle aggressive localized service goals across Baltimore. Over the course of the sprints, which began on April 12, 2026, and will conclude on July 11, 2026, as of June 27, City agencies have resurfaced 22.9 miles, filled 31,632 potholes, removed 5,180 graffiti markings, swept 32,426 miles, completed 17,225 bulk pickups, and cleaned and cut 548 tree pits.

Last July, Mayor Scott announced the first annual Charm City Cleanup. Over the course of 17 weeks, teams cleaned 17 neighborhood clusters. This year, to further the impact and sustain the gains made by the sprints, Charm City Cleanup has increased to a citywide model, divided into 24 clusters, and will continue for 24 weeks.

Residents should report issues for service by calling 311 or downloading the 311 app. Service requests help guide City agencies and crews during cleanups.

The City of Baltimore invites corporations, foundations, nonprofit organizations, institutions, and community partners to become founding sponsors of the Charm City Cleanup Adopt-a-Cluster Program, a citywide initiative designed to accelerate neighborhood beautification, environmental stewardship, and quality-of-life improvements across Baltimore's communities. Sponsors may select from a menu of beautification investments based on community needs and desired impact. To become a founding sponsor, contact the Charm City Cleanup Team by emailing CharmCityCleanup@baltimorecity.gov.