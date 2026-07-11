Mayor Brandon M. Scott Launches Second Community Action Lab to Empower Residents and Strengthen Neighborhood Safety

on July 9, 2026

BALTIMORE, MD (Thursday, July 9, 2026) - Today, Mayor Brandon M. Scott opened applications for the second cohort of the City's Community Action Lab initiative. The Community Action Lab launched in April this year in the Baltimore Police Department's (BPD) Northern District as a new hands-on leadership and community development initiative designed to equip Baltimoreans with the tools to drive neighborhood revitalization and advance public safety in their own neighborhoods. The second Community Action Lab cohort will expand these opportunities to residents, community partners, and small business owners in BPD's Southeastern District. Residents can find their BPD District at: https://www.baltimorepolice.org/find-my-district.

"We are excited to expand the Community Action Lab to BPD's Southeastern District," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. "Baltimore's historic progress reducing homicides and nonfatal shootings would not be possible without residents working alongside government and law enforcement. The Community Action Lab helps us build on this progress by empowering those who live and work in our communities to enact positive change and improve public safety."

The Community Action Lab is a partnership between the Mayor's Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement (MONSE), the Baltimore Police Department, and the Baltimore City Innovation Team (i-Team) as part of the City's Neighborhood Public Safety Plan (formerly Neighborhood Policing Plan) work informed by insights from the University of Baltimore, the Newark Public Safety Collaborative (NPSC), and SafeGrowth ®

The next phase of this work is focused on emphasizing capacity-building and equipping residents with the tools to help transform their own communities. Together, the partners will support engaged residents and emerging leaders - in BPD's Southeastern District - through a paid, twelve-week leadership opportunity focused on building practical skills in community development, violence prevention, environmental design, and neighborhood improvement, equipping participants to lead sustainable, community-driven solutions in their neighborhoods.

Participants will also have the opportunity to design and implement grant-funded neighborhood improvement projects in their communities. Sessions will take place from August 31st through November 20, 2026. Cohort 1 currently includes 17 participants, selected from a pool of over 100 applications reviewed. They represent neighborhoods from Park Heights to Hampden. Over the past twelve weeks, the group has met every Tuesday to cover topics including S.M.A.R.T. goals, storytelling, and community engagement, and even took part in a community walk through Park Heights. Facilitators, including representatives from local universities, community planners, and BPD officers, supported participants throughout the program.

"Lasting public safety starts with strong neighborhoods and meaningful partnerships," said Police Commissioner Richard Worley. "By bringing residents, businesses and police together, the Community Action Lab helps turn local ideas into real progress and gives communities a stronger voice in shaping their future."

"MONSE is proud to work alongside residents, BPD, and the i-Team as we roll out the next phase of Baltimore's Community Action Lab," said MONSE Director Stefanie Mavronis. "Our Neighborhood Public Safety Plan work is about leaning on Baltimoreans to help co-produce public safety and prevent crime. When we center the lived experiences of our residents and build community capacity to implement change, we build safer, stronger neighborhoods today and for the long-term."

"The success of our first cohort showed us what's possible when communities and government work together. Now we're excited to bring that opportunity to even more Baltimore neighborhoods," said Joale Jupiter, Project Manager for the Baltimore City i-Team.

"What excited me most about the first Community Action Lab cohort was seeing people who were new to Baltimore and the Northern District come together with lifelong residents around a shared goal of making their community stronger," said Zain Islam-Hashmi, Lead Civic Designer for the Baltimore City i-Team. "Watching people share generational knowledge, fresh perspectives, and a common passion for positive change was incredibly inspiring."

The City of Baltimore is investing $81,000 in dedicated funding to support stipends, technical assistance, and grant-funded neighborhood improvement projects through the Community Action Lab. 80% of those funds go directly to community efforts.

Residents in the Southeast District interested in participating in the Community Action Lab should apply online. Applications are currently open until August 2, 2026, at 11:59pm. Residents are encouraged to attend an information session to learn more about the program. The City's goal is to continue expanding this opportunity to additional BPD Districts after this initial 12-week period. For more information about the Community Action Lab, residents should visit the i-Team's website at https://www.baltimorecity.gov/innovation/community-action-lab.