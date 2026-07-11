City of Baltimore Announces Former DC Attorney General Karl Racine Joins Independent Review of MONSE Side-Step Program

on July 10, 2026

Hogan Lovells Cadwalader Partner Will Add His Expertise in Investigations and Local Government to Baker Tilly's Ongoing Examination

BALTIMORE, MD (Friday, July 10, 2026) - Today, the City of Baltimore announced that a Hogan Lovells Cadwalader team led by firm partner and former D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine will join the effort to conduct an independent review of the MONSE Side-Step Program. Mayor Brandon M. Scott called for the examination as part of the oversight and transparency proposal announced on May 13, 2026.

Racine and his team will work alongside Baker Tilly on the review, drawing on his extensive experience in local government, public investigations, and accountability measures. Baker Tilly's involvement was previously outlined in the May announcement.

"As a former elected official who has championed public health approaches as a key pillar of public safety policies, I am grateful for the opportunity to take part in this review. While Baltimore has prioritized violence reduction and has seen success in its efforts, it is important to ensure that MONSE is performing at its absolute best to further strengthen that mission," Racine said. "In agreeing to take on this project, the directive from Mayor Scott and the City Law Department has been clear: that my team, in partnership with the team from Baker Tilly, conduct a thorough, extensive review of this program, its practices, and its role in the broader public safety system."

"Our work will focus on providing an objective and fact-based assessment of the program, promoting transparency and accountability for Baltimore residents regarding how MONSE is delivering results and maintaining good stewardship of City funds," Racine added. "We will also seek to identify best practices and make recommendations that can help strengthen the program and support its mission. We appreciate the City's support and commitment to providing us with all the tools necessary to perform an independent and comprehensive examination without interference."

Racine is a high-stakes trial lawyer and strategic advisor who currently co-leads the nationally recognized State Attorneys General practice at Hogan Lovells Cadwalader alongside former D.C. Chief Deputy Attorney General and Baltimore native Jason Downs. As the first elected Attorney General of Washington, D.C., Racine prioritized government transparency and accountability, and played a critical role in establishing, expanding, and strengthening D.C.'s violence intervention system. That experience positions him to bring valuable perspective to the review of the MONSE Side-Step program.

As part of the engagement by the City, Hogan Lovells Cadwalader has entered into a retainer agreement establishing Racine and his team as outside counsel for the City of Baltimore. Under these parameters, the review team will be able to access all documents necessary in the course of their research. The Mayor's Office and executive administration will not play a role in directing or influencing the course of the examination. Racine expects to complete the review within 90 days and present findings to the Mayor, the City Council, and ultimately the public.

Full bio for Former Attorney General Racine

Throughout his career, Racine has built, led, and transformed institutions at the highest level of law and government. As Attorney General from 2015 to 2023, he turned the D.C. Office of the Attorney General into one of the most influential public law offices in the country and established himself as one of the nation's most effective chief legal officers. His leadership on major national investigations earned him significant national recognition, including the bipartisan National Association of Attorneys General's Kelley-Wyman Award- the organization's highest honor given to an attorney general. He also served as the President of the National Association of Attorneys General and as Chair Emeritus of the Democratic Attorneys General Association's Executive Committee.

Prior to being elected Attorney General, he built a distinguished private practice at Venable LLP. In 2006, he was elected managing partner of the firm, making him the first African American managing partner of a top-100 U.S. law firm. Over the course of his private career, he has successfully defended leading Fortune 100 corporations and global enterprises in complex civil litigation, white-collar investigations, and high-profile employment matters.

His extensive background also includes deep experience at the intersection of law and policy. He previously served as Associate White House Counsel to President Bill Clinton, advising on congressional, Justice Department, and independent counsel inquiries. He also served as a staff attorney at the D.C. Public Defender Service and was a member of the D.C. Judicial Nomination Commission.

Born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Racine immigrated to Washington, D.C. with his family at the age of three. He attended local public schools before graduating from St. John's College High School. He earned a B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania, where he captained the varsity basketball team. He earned his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law, where he volunteered at a pro bono clinic representing migrant farm workers and co-authored the first Haitian Creole/English legal dictionary to assist immigrants navigating the American legal system.