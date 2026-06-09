Alachua County Provides Update on Data Centers

​​Alachua County is aware that many residents are concerned about whether large-scale data centers are allowed under the county’s current development rules and what public process would be required before they could be considered. The County Commission is also concerned about these facilities.

In Alachua County, large-scale data centers are not allowed under the current Comprehensive Plan or land development code. When the plan and code were adopted, large-scale data centers were not listed as a potential use in any zoning district. While uses that are similar to listed uses may be allowed under the county’s land development code, large-scale data centers are not similar to other allowed uses based on factors such as size, intensity, operating hours, traffic impacts, and demands on public services. Because of this, they cannot be built unless the county updates both the Comprehensive Plan and the land development code.

State Legislation on Data Centers

Earlier this year, the Florida Legislature passed a bill on data centers, which establishes basic definitions and standards for large-scale data centers and continues to allow local governments, including Alachua County, to decide where these facilities may be located through their own plans and codes. The bill goes into effect on July 1, 2026.

How the Public Hearing Process Works

Any amendment to the county’s Comprehensive Plan or land development code to allow large-scale data centers must go through a public process. This applies whether the request comes from a private applicant or is initiated by county staff:

Planning Commission hearing — The Planning Commission holds a public hearing and makes a recommendation to the County Commission regarding proposed amendments to the county’s Comprehensive Plan.

County Commission transmittal hearing — For amendments to the comprehensive plan, the County Commission holds two public hearings. The first hearing is to transmit the amendment to state agencies for additional review. At this hearing, the Board will consider the impacts of the amendment, and the public will be given the opportunity to participate.

Adoption hearing — Ultimately, the County Commission decides whether to adopt an amendment to the comprehensive plan at a second hearing after state review. At these hearings, the County Commission generally considers issues such as impacts on traffic, utilities, the environment and other infrastructure, as well as the proposed use’s compatibility with surrounding uses. This hearing also includes opportunities for public participation.

How to Stay Informed

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