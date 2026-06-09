IntegrateIT Opens New Overland Park Smart Home Showroom

A smart gaming and entertainment room designed and installed by IntegrateIT, featuring integrated lighting and audio control. A custom home theater installation by IntegrateIT, with tiered seating and a large projection screen.

Family-owned automation company IntegrateIT relocates to 15108 Glenwood Avenue, giving Kansas City homeowners a hands-on smart home showroom.

Most people have never actually used a fully integrated smart home, so it is hard to picture what is possible from a brochure. When they experience it first, the design conversation gets more accurate” — Daniel Alon, Owner of IntegrateIT

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- IntegrateIT, the family-owned smart home automation company serving the greater Kansas City metro, has opened a new showroom at 15108 Glenwood Avenue in Overland Park. The space gives homeowners across Johnson County a dedicated environment to see, hear, and operate fully integrated smart home technology before a single device is installed in their own home.The relocation moves IntegrateIT's showroom to a more accessible part of Overland Park and expands the room available to demonstrate live systems from the brands the company installs every day, including Control4, Crestron, and Lutron. Visitors can now walk through working displays of smart lighting, motorized shades, distributed audio, home theater , and integrated security rather than choosing components from a catalog or a spec sheet.For a home automation company, a hands-on showroom solves a real problem for buyers. Smart home systems are far easier to understand once you experience them, and the new space lets clients compare lighting scenes, test theater audio, and see how a single app controls climate, entertainment, and security throughout a property. That clarity helps homeowners make confident decisions and avoid paying for features they do not need."Most people have never actually used a fully integrated smart home, so it is hard to picture what is possible from a brochure," said Daniel Alon, Owner of IntegrateIT. "This showroom lets a homeowner from Leawood or Prairie Village sit in the theater, dim the lights from their phone, and feel how the whole system works together. When they experience it first, the design conversation becomes a lot more exciting and a lot more accurate."The new location also strengthens IntegrateIT's support for clients across the region. Homeowners in Overland Park, Leawood, Olathe, Prairie Village, and surrounding Kansas City communities can schedule consultations at the showroom, review project options in person, and meet the certified technicians who design and program their systems. The company continues to serve both residential and commercial clients throughout Kansas and Missouri.Founded in 2021, IntegrateIT has built its reputation in the Kansas City market as an authorized Crestron dealer and Control4 Platinum dealer, designing custom systems that connect lighting, climate, audio, video, networking, and security into one cohesive platform. The company's focus on personalized design and ongoing support has made it a trusted name for smart home integration across the metro.Homeowners and businesses are invited to visit the new IntegrateIT showroom at 15108 Glenwood Avenue in Overland Park, or to call (913) 804-7575 to schedule a private consultation and begin designing a smarter, more connected space.About IntegrateITIntegrateIT is a family-owned smart home automation company based in Overland Park, Kansas, serving homeowners and businesses throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area across both Kansas and Missouri. Founded in 2021, the company designs, installs, and supports custom automation, home theater, networking, and security systems as an authorized dealer for leading brands including Control4, Crestron, and Lutron. To learn more, visit https://integrateit.tech or call (913) 804-7575.Visit IntegrateIT's New Showing Room at :Address: 15108 Glenwood Avenue, Overland Park, KS 66223

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