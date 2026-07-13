BlckPanda Creative launches Pennyville, an independent register that gives every verified local business its own maintained microsite instead of a listing.

A directory is only as good as its word. Ours is verified. We would rather maintain a small register every fact holds up in than a large one nobody can trust.” — Lior Manelis, Founder, BlckPanda Creative

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, July 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlckPanda Creative has launched Pennyville, an independent register of verified local businesses operating at pennyville.org. Pennyville publishes a maintained microsite for every business it covers, built from primary sources including verified Google Business Profile identity data, genuine service areas, and the landmarks that anchor a business to the communities it serves. The register is open to local service businesses across the United States and is operated from South Florida by BlckPanda Creative, a digital agency specializing in local business visibility Pennyville is structured as a register rather than a listings platform. A conventional directory assigns a business one row in a database, surrounds it with competitor advertising, and leaves the entry to age. Pennyville assigns each verified business a dedicated profile with its own pages for the work that business actually performs, the areas it genuinely serves, and the questions its customers genuinely ask. No competitor advertising, no cross-selling, and no related listings appear on any business profile. When the register points a reader to a business, it points to that business alone. Verification is the condition of entry . Every fact on a Pennyville profile traces back to a primary source. Canonical name, address, and phone number are recorded exactly as verified. Service areas are mapped from real coverage rather than assembled from keyword lists. Reviews, awards, and credentials are never invented or inferred. A business receives its verified seal only after those checks are complete, and profiles are maintained on a weekly update cadence so that what a reader sees reflects the business as it operates today rather than as it operated three years ago.That standard is deliberate. Search engines and AI assistants increasingly answer local questions by citing sources they can corroborate, and a source that cannot be corroborated is a source that will not be cited. Pennyville is built so that the identity, service area, and service data on every profile can be checked against the primary record. The register currently maintains 82 pages covering 96 service areas, and its founding profiles include Brother & Brother Builders, a general contractor, and YOLO Interiors, an interior designer."A directory is only as good as its word. Ours is verified," said Lior Ben-Ami, founder of BlckPanda Creative. "We would rather maintain a small register that every fact holds up in than a large one that nobody can trust."The launch reflects a change in how local discovery works. For most of the past two decades, a local business earned visibility by appearing in as many directories as possible, and the quality of the underlying data mattered less than the volume of citations. That trade has reversed. Inconsistent name, address, and phone data now actively undermines a business, and unverified aggregator pages carry progressively less weight with both search engines and the AI systems that summarize local results. A single accurate, maintained, and independently verified profile is now worth more than dozens of stale entries.Pennyville is designed for that environment. Each profile is written and structured for machine interpretation as well as human readers, with clear entity data, explicit service and service area pairing, and questions and answers drawn from what local customers actually ask. Because profiles are living documents on a set update cadence, the register avoids the decay that makes most directory data unreliable within a year of publication.Businesses are admitted to the register by review rather than by subscription. BlckPanda Creative accepts verification requests from local service businesses across the United States, with initial coverage concentrated in home improvement, construction, interior design, and related service categories. Verification requests, corrections, and questions about an existing profile can be directed to creative@blckpanda.com.About Pennyville: Pennyville is an independent register of verified local businesses at pennyville.org. Every profile is a maintained microsite built from primary sources, including verified identity data, real service areas, and the actual work a business performs. Profiles carry a verified seal only after review is complete, and are maintained on a weekly update cadence. Pennyville does not sell leads, resell listings, or place competitor advertising on business profiles.About BlckPanda Creative: BlckPanda Creative is a digital agency specializing in local business visibility, including local search optimization, Google Business Profile management, and content systems for local service businesses. The agency operates from South Florida and works with local and national clients across home improvement, professional services, healthcare, and hospitality. More information is available at blckpanda.com.

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