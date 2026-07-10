BlckPanda Creative moves its South Florida SEO and AI-search agency to downtown Fort Lauderdale, serving Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach.

Fort Lauderdale is where most of our clients and partners already are, so moving downtown just makes sense.” — Lior Manelis, Founder, BlckPanda Creative

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlckPanda Creative, a South Florida SEO and AI-search agency built exclusively for home-services businesses, has relocated its headquarters from 4001 SW 47th Avenue in Davie to 200 S. Andrews Avenue, Suite 504, in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The move places the 13-year-old agency in the center of the market it serves, a few blocks from the New River and the Broward County Courthouse, and closer to the HVAC, plumbing, roofing, landscaping, electrical and pest control companies it helps win visibility across Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties.BlckPanda Creative works with contractors from Weston and Pembroke Pines to Coral Springs and Plantation in Broward County, into Miami-Dade communities such as Hialeah and Kendall, and north through Boca Raton, Delray Beach and West Palm Beach in Palm Beach County. Across all three counties and 24 cities, the agency's approach pairs local search engine optimization with web design and what it calls AI-first strategy, building sites and content structured to be understood and cited by ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews, not just ranked on a traditional results page. For a plumber in Kendall or a roofer in Delray Beach, that means showing up both in the Google Map Pack and in the answer an AI assistant gives when a homeowner asks it to find one.The agency runs the same process for every client, regardless of trade or city. It starts with an audit of existing rankings, Google Business Profile standing and AI visibility, followed by a 90-day roadmap built around booked jobs rather than rankings alone. Execution includes Google Business Profile management, content, technical SEO and AI-search optimization , paired with fast, mobile-first web design meant to convert a search into a phone call rather than simply look polished. Reporting is tied to calls and booked jobs, not traffic or impressions.The agency's approach centers on a single differentiator: specialization. Rather than serving every type of business, BlckPanda Creative works only with home-services trades, arguing that depth in one industry produces better results than breadth across many. That focus, combined with a policy of not taking on competing businesses within the same service area, has helped the agency build a 5.0-star Google rating from more than 26 five-star reviews over 13 years in business, without long-term lock-in contracts.One recent example is a website and SEO project for a South Florida home-services client. "BlckPanda Creative hit it out of the park with my new website! They are truly top notch and exceeded my expectations in every way. Whether you need a website built or SEO work done these guys are absolutely top notch. I can't recommend them enough," said client Alex R. in a review of the agency's work."Fort Lauderdale is where most of our clients and partners already are, so moving downtown just makes sense," said Lior Manelis, founder of BlckPanda Creative. "We built this agency around one idea: a home-services company should be found first, whether that's the Google Map Pack or the answer an AI assistant gives a homeowner at two in the morning when their AC stops cooling. Being based in the middle of Broward County, minutes from the courthouse and the highway, keeps us close to the businesses we serve while we build that out for Miami-Dade and Palm Beach too."For homeowners across South Florida, the practical outcome is a shorter path from search to service. A contractor optimized through BlckPanda Creative's local SEO and AI search work is easier to find and easier to trust before the first phone call is ever made, whether that search happens on Google or through an AI assistant.The new Fort Lauderdale office is easily reached from Interstate 95 and Las Olas Boulevard, and clients can now visit BlckPanda Creative in person at 200 S. Andrews Avenue, Suite 504, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, in addition to working with the team remotely as before.BlckPanda Creative is a South Florida SEO and AI-search agency serving home-services businesses across Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, including HVAC, plumbing, roofing, landscaping, electrical and pest control companies. Founded 13 years ago and now based at 200 S. Andrews Avenue, Suite 504, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301, the agency has earned a 5.0-star Google rating from more than 26 reviews. More information is available at fl.blckpanda.com.

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