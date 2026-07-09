Restorative Neuro Opens Functional Neurology Clinic in Wellesley, MA

Restorative Neuro is a functional neurology and neurorehabilitation practice at 60 Walnut Street, Suite 1, Wellesley, MA. Functional neurologist Dr. Lars Landers reviews a care plan during a consultation at Restorative Neuro in Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Functional neurologist Dr. Lars Landers opens a new Wellesley clinic and launches restorative-neuro.com, a measurement-guided neurorehabilitation practice.

People who have already been through programs that did not level with them deserve to see the data. If we can help the measurements show it, and if we cannot, we say so at the first visit.” — Dr. Lars Landers, Founder of Restorative Neuro

WELLESLEY, MA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restorative Neuro, a functional neurology and neurorehabilitation practice, has opened its new clinic at 60 Walnut Street, Suite 1, in Wellesley, Massachusetts, and launched a new website at restorative-neuro.com. Led by functional neurologist Dr. Lars Landers, DC, DIBCN, DIBE, the practice provides measurement-guided care for patients living with post-concussion syndrome , brain fog, vestibular disorders, and other complex neurological symptoms that routine imaging and bloodwork often fail to explain.The opening gives residents of Wellesley and the surrounding Greater Boston area a dedicated functional neurology clinic within a short drive of Newton, Needham, Natick, Weston, and Brookline. Restorative Neuro shares its Wellesley office with Bespoke Primary Care, an arrangement that lets patients across the MetroWest region coordinate neurological rehabilitation and primary medical care in a single location rather than traveling between disconnected providers.At the center of the practice is a straightforward principle: no treatment begins without a measurement. Every case at the Wellesley clinic opens with qEEG brain mapping , a quantitative EEG assessment that records the brain's electrical activity and identifies patterns of network dysregulation associated with a patient's symptoms. That brain map becomes the objective baseline against which all progress is measured.From that baseline, Dr. Landers designs a phased protocol drawn from eight neurorehabilitation modalities delivered in-house, including neurofeedback, neuromodulation, photobiomodulation, vestibular rehabilitation, sensory-motor integration, neuro-optometric rehabilitation, and cognitive and motor rehabilitation supported by virtual reality. Consolidating these tools under one Wellesley roof means patients from Newton, Needham, and the wider Greater Boston region can follow a coordinated plan without being referred out to a separate specialist for each component of care.Re-testing is built into the model. Rather than relying on how a patient feels from one week to the next, the practice re-measures against the original brain map at defined intervals, so patients across Wellesley and MetroWest can see whether their functional neurology program is producing measurable change. At the close of care, Restorative Neuro provides a written evaluation summary to each patient's referring clinician, keeping the wider care team informed."Patients come to us after the hospital workup has run out, or after being told their symptoms are just stress or anxiety," said Dr. Lars Landers, founder of Restorative Neuro. "The reason we open every case with a brain map and re-test against it is simple: people who have already been through programs that did not level with them deserve to see the data. If we can help, the measurements show it. If we cannot, we say so at the first visit rather than billing for treatment that is not working."That transparency extends to the business side of the practice. Restorative Neuro operates as a cash-pay clinic with published pricing, no surprise charges, and no mid-treatment upsells, so patients understand the full cost of care before they commit to a program. For families across Wellesley, Newton, and Needham who have cycled through referrals without clear answers, the model offers something practical: a defined plan, a measurable baseline, and an honest assessment of whether functional neurology is the right path.The newly launched website at restorative-neuro.com gives prospective patients a central place to review the conditions the clinic treats, understand its assessment technology, and see how the phased treatment process works before scheduling. Post-concussion syndrome, persistent brain fog, vestibular and balance disorders, and lingering neurological symptoms following illness or injury are among the presentations the Wellesley practice most commonly evaluates. Visitors can request a consultation directly through the site or by phone.The new Wellesley location and the website together mark the formal launch of Restorative Neuro as a functional neurology resource for the Greater Boston community. With Dr. Landers leading assessment and treatment, the practice aims to give patients throughout Wellesley, Newton, Needham, Natick, and the surrounding MetroWest towns a clear, measured, and accountable path through neurological symptoms that have gone unexplained elsewhere.About Restorative NeuroRestorative Neuro is a functional neurology and neurorehabilitation practice located at 60 Walnut Street, Suite 1, Wellesley, MA 02481, co-located with Bespoke Primary Care and serving patients throughout Wellesley and the Greater Boston area. Led by functional neurologist Dr. Lars Landers, DC, DIBCN, DIBE, the practice specializes in measurement-guided care for post-concussion syndrome, brain fog, vestibular disorders, and related complex neurological conditions. To learn more or request a consultation, visit restorative-neuro.com or call (978) 757-4056.

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