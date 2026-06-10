Amwins Specialty Casualty Solutions Expands Occupational Accident Program with New Tiered Coverage Options

Coordinated workers’ compensation, occupational accident and contingent liability coverage for independent contractors across industry segments

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amwins Specialty Casualty Solutions (ASCS), a leading MGA and specialty insurance program creator, today announced the expansion of its Occupational Accident (OccAcc) insurance program to serve independent contractors across a broad range of industry classes, alongside a new tiered product structure. Building on five years of profitable growth in transportation, this expansion gives retail partners broader access to a market-leading program written on “A” XIII paper, and introduces two distinct coverage tiers designed to meet a wider range of client needs and budgets.“Independent contractors represent more than 7% of the U.S. workforce and are heavily concentrated in industries with elevated injury risk,” said Chris Gingue, executive vice president of Amwins Specialty Casualty Solutions. “Very few markets can offer workers' compensation, occupational accident and contingent liability under one coordinated program – coverage we think is crucial for effective claims management and closing coverage gaps.”ASCS launched its transportation OccAcc program in late 2020 as a direct complement to its established trucking workers' compensation program.“Expanding beyond transportation allows us to apply the expertise and disciplined underwriting that have driven our success to a broader range of independent contractor classes,” said Gingue. “As workforce models continue to evolve, we see a growing need for flexible, coordinated insurance solutions that help protect both contractors and the businesses that engage them.”The program offers two-tiered coverage options, developed in direct response to ASCS clients with a clear need for more flexible pricing:• OccAcc Advantage offers broad, flexible coverage with generous limits and ancillary options, including occupational disease, occupational cumulative trauma, hernia and emergency evacuation protection.• OccAcc Essentials is a streamlined, economical option built for owner-operators and budget-conscious clients, with premiums up to 70% lower than workers’ compensation.You can find more information about the program here. About Amwins Specialty Casualty SolutionsAmwins Specialty Casualty Solutions (ASCS) is an MGA and specialty insurance program creator, writing approximately $1 billion in annual premium across niche industries. By providing differentiated solutions, ASCS helps clients navigate the complexities of risk with confidence.About AmwinsAmwins is the largest independent wholesale distributor of specialty insurance products in the U.S., dedicated to serving retail insurance agents by providing property and casualty products, specialty group benefits, and administrative services. Based in Charlotte, N.C., the company operates through more than 138 offices globally and handles premium placements in excess of $49 billion annually. For more information, visit amwins.com

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