

Location: This position may be located in Bank of North Dakota’s Bismarck or Fargo office locations or has the option to work remote provided the candidate is a ND resident and resides within the state of North Dakota.

Summary of Work

As a Credit Underwriter III, you will conduct advanced credit analysis and underwriting for commercial, agricultural, political subdivision, and economic development loan requests. You will independently evaluate complex loan packages by gathering and analyzing financial information, preparing complete credit presentations, and making well-supported underwriting recommendations. In this role, you will exercise a high level of judgment and decision-making while managing strict deadlines for presentation to governing committees.

In this position, you will perform moderate to highly complex commercial and agricultural credit analysis to assess cash flow adequacy and repayment capacity for business and personal debt, with total aggregate credit exposure typically ranging from $500,000 to $10,000,000. You will complete break-even repayment analysis, stress testing, scenario analysis, UCA cash flow analysis, and capitalization ratio analysis for real estate valuation. You will recommend appropriate credit structures, including repayment terms, financial covenants, construction considerations, and ongoing monitoring requirements. You will also review moderately complex appraisals and internal evaluations to determine reasonableness, compliance with regulations, and overall credit risk.

You will underwrite loan requests for presentation to the BND Investment Committee, BND Advisory Board, and Industrial Commission, ensuring accuracy, completeness, and timeliness. You will complete annual reviews of existing loans, prepare problem loan reports that may initiate collection or foreclosure activities, and analyze and assign loan classifications and risk ratings. Travel may be required to visit borrower sites, with frequency increasing based on the complexity of the credit being analyzed. You will also participate in projects that support the initiatives and goals of Credit Administration.

As a senior member of the Credit Underwriter job series, you will serve as a mentor, trainer, and coach to new staff and lower-level underwriters. You will promote consistent underwriting standards, knowledge sharing, and professional development while contributing to a collaborative and high-performing credit team.

To be successful in this position, you will bring strong analytical skills, sound credit judgment, and the ability to independently underwrite complex loan structures. You will be comfortable working under tight deadlines, presenting recommendations to committees, and balancing multiple priorities. You will have a solid understanding of commercial and agricultural lending practices, financial statement analysis, and risk assessment, along with strong written and verbal communication skills.

Minimum Qualifications

To be considered for this position, you will have a bachelor’s degree in accounting, banking, business administration, economics, or a closely related field, along with a minimum of four years of commercial and/or agricultural lending, credit, or financial analysis experience. Additional qualifying work experience may substitute for the education requirement on a year-for-year basis.