This position may work remote provided the candidate is a ND resident and resides within the State of North Dakota.

Summary of Work

As the Loan Quality Control Specialist, you will conduct thorough post-funding reviews of direct and participation loans to ensure accuracy, completeness, and full compliance with regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards. You will review loan documentation, credit approval materials, and participation commitments to verify data accuracy, confirm collateral perfection, assess servicing and covenant requirements, and ensure executed documents align with approved terms. You will also complete final title work reviews, verify proper filing in all required jurisdictions, confirm accurate loan setup and tickler tracking, and ensure electronic loan files are complete and properly stored in Director.

In this role, you will maintain strong working relationships with internal lending teams and serve as a resource on documentation standards by providing clear feedback on quality issues and corrective actions. You will analyze review outcomes to identify trends and emerging risks, recommend improvements to quality control processes and documentation workflows, and participate in cross-department projects and process improvement initiatives. You will also contribute to training and knowledge-sharing efforts across lending teams.

To be successful in this position, you will bring strong analytical skills, meticulous attention to detail, and a deep understanding of loan origination, documentation, and servicing processes. You will be comfortable prioritizing multiple tasks, meeting deadlines, adapting to changing needs, and communicating effectively across departments. A proactive approach to problem-solving and a commitment to continuous improvement are essential.

Minimum Qualifications

To be considered for this position, you must have an associate degree in finance, business, or a closely related field, along with five years of work experience in commercial, agricultural, or commercial/ag real estate loan documentation or lending. Additional qualifying work experience may substitute for the education requirement on a year-for-year basis.