Bank of North Dakota (BND) is seeking Business Banker who is North Dakota proud to support the Bank’s mission of promoting agriculture, commerce, and industry across the state by delivering creative solutions. Working alongside North Dakota’s financial institutions, BND helps fuel economic development and serves as the central depository for state funds—making a meaningful impact in communities statewide.

At BND, your work matters and your contributions are valued. We offer a comprehensive benefits package that includes fully paid family health insurance, paid leave, flexible work-life balance options, retirement plans, an infant-at-work program, tuition reimbursement, and more.

Be part of something bigger—join the Bank that helps North Dakota thrive by being there when needed with integrity and purpose.

Summary of Work

As a Business Banker, you will support the full credit process through the analysis and structuring of new loan requests and the ongoing management of an assigned loan portfolio. This role is responsible for evaluating credit needs, assessing borrower capacity, and ensuring loan requests align with BND program guidelines and risk standards. You will work closely with originating lenders, Business Banking Associates, Credit Analysts, Loan Servicing Associates, and other internal partners to guide requests through the approval and servicing process.

A key part of this position is building strong working relationships with financial institutions across your assigned market. You will educate lenders on BND programs, identify financing needs, and communicate how BND products and services can support their customers and communities. This role also serves as a contact for lenders regarding loan requests, service-related questions, and portfolio maintenance activities.

In this role, you will assess borrower creditworthiness and support loan structuring decisions. You will prepare and present credit recommendations, review existing credits, and monitor portfolio performance to ensure loans remain sound and compliant. Responsibilities also include assisting with loan modifications and renewals, reviewing loan files for documentation accuracy, and maintaining delinquency and problem loan information. You will verify that loans are appropriately structured, accurately documented, and managed in accordance with BND guidelines.

To be successful in this position, you will be relationship-focused professional with strong financial acumen, attention to detail, and the ability to manage multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment. You will demonstrate sound judgment, strong communication skills, and the ability to develop effective working relationships both internally and externally.

Minimum Qualifications

To be considered for this position, you must have an undergraduate degree with specific emphasis in accounting, banking and finance, business administration, or economics and five years of banking/lending experience.