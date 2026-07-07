Neckwise Opens New Upper Cervical Chiropractic Clinic in Riverview, Florida

Dr. Nick Prescott of Neckwise Riverview Dr. Rusty Lavender reviewing CBCT 3D image with patient Upper Cervical Chiropractic

New location expands access to upper cervical care for patients in Riverview, Brandon, Apollo Beach, Wimauma, Parrish, and surrounding communities

We are excited to continue expanding access to upper cervical chiropractic care throughout Florida and beyond” — Dr. Matt Morris

RIVERVIEW, FL, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neckwise, a growing network of upper cervical chiropractic clinics focused on precision imaging and neurologically focused care, has officially opened its newest location in Riverview, Florida.The new clinic expands access to upper cervical chiropractic care for residents throughout Riverview, Brandon, Apollo Beach, Wimauma, Parrish, Sun City Center, Lithia, Valrico, FishHawk Ranch, and neighboring communities across southeastern Hillsborough County. Neckwise Riverview is led by Dr. Nick Prescott and focuses exclusively on the upper cervical spine—the atlas (C1) and axis (C2)—the area where the brainstem and spinal cord meet. Through advanced 3D CBCT imaging and precise upper cervical analysis, the clinic works to identify and correct misalignments that may contribute to a variety of chronic neurological and musculoskeletal conditions.The opening of Neckwise Riverview marks an important milestone in the company's continued growth. The Riverview clinic becomes Neckwise's third location in the Tampa Bay region and sixth location in Florida. Neckwise also operates a clinic in Salt Lake City, Utah, bringing the company's total footprint to seven locations across the United States."We are excited to continue expanding access to upper cervical chiropractic care throughout Florida and beyond," said Dr. Matt Morris, Co-Founder of Neckwise. "The Tampa Bay area has been an important part of our growth, and Riverview allows us to better serve families and individuals throughout Brandon, Riverview, Apollo Beach, FishHawk, Wimauma, Parrish, and the surrounding communities."The new location reflects Neckwise's ongoing commitment to making advanced upper cervical care more accessible while continuing to educate the public about the important relationship between the upper cervical spine, the brainstem, and overall nervous system function.Many patients seek upper cervical care after struggling for years with symptoms such as migraines, vertigo, dizziness, neck pain, brain fog, post-concussion issues, and other chronic health concerns.Unlike traditional chiropractic approaches that often focus on multiple areas of the spine, Neckwise focuses specifically on the upper cervical region. The company utilizes advanced 3D CBCT imaging and detailed biomechanical analysis to create individualized care designed for each patient's unique anatomy.Dr. Prescott is passionate about helping patients who feel they have exhausted other options and are looking for answers to persistent health challenges. By combining advanced imaging with precise upper cervical corrections, Neckwise Riverview aims to provide patients with a data-driven and highly personalized care experience.Patients commonly seek care at Neckwise for concerns including:Migraines and chronic headachesVertigo and dizzinessVestibular disordersPost-concussion symptomsNeck painTMJ dysfunctionTrigeminal neuralgiaTinnitusMeniere's diseaseBrain fog and concentration issuesChronic fatigueComplex neurological symptomsThe Riverview clinic joins Neckwise's growing network of locations throughout Florida and the United States. The company continues to expand its mission of making specialized upper cervical care more accessible while educating the public about the role the upper cervical spine may play in neurological health and overall well-being.The clinic offers complimentary consultations for individuals interested in learning whether upper cervical chiropractic care may be appropriate for their situation.About NeckwiseNeckwise is a network of upper cervical chiropractic clinics dedicated to helping patients restore proper nervous system function through precise, gentle, and data-driven care. Utilizing advanced 3D CBCT imaging and specialized upper cervical techniques, Neckwise focuses on correcting misalignments in the upper cervical spine to support long-term neurological health and overall wellness. Neckwise currently operates multiple clinics throughout Florida and the United States and continues to expand access to upper cervical care nationwide.For more information about Neckwise Riverview, to schedule a complimentary consultation, or to learn more about upper cervical chiropractic care, contact the clinic at (813) 922-2278, email riverview@neckwise.com, visit www.neckwise.com/riverview , or stop by the office at 11904 Boyette Rd., Riverview, FL 33569.

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