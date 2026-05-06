Neckwise Marks First Anniversary of Fort Myers Location, Expanding Access to Precision Upper Cervical Chiropractic Care

Dr Giuliano Gonzalez Upper Cervical Chiropractic Patient receiving CBCT 3D Scan

Neckwise reflects on one year of growth in Fort Myers and continued demand for structured, imaging-based care for migraines, vertigo, and neurological symptoms

Since starting care, I’ve had less dizziness, fewer episodes, and I’ve been doing better and better.” — Tricia R.

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neckwise, a growing network of upper cervical chiropractic offices, is marking the first anniversary of its Fort Myers location following its opening in May 2025. The milestone highlights a year of growth and increasing demand for precision, imaging-based care focused on the upper cervical spine.Since opening, the Fort Myers office has served individuals across Southwest Florida seeking solutions for chronic conditions such as migraines, vertigo, dizziness, and post-concussion symptoms.The anniversary reflects both the continued expansion of the Neckwise model and a growing number of patients exploring structured, non-invasive approaches to nervous system health.A Year of Growth in the Fort Myers CommunityOver the past year, the Neckwise Fort Myers office has established itself as a resource for individuals who often report long-standing symptoms and limited results from previous care options.The clinic’s approach focuses on identifying and addressing structural alignment in the upper cervical spine—the top two bones in the neck—which are closely connected to the brainstem and overall nervous system function.“Our first year in Fort Myers has reinforced what we’re seeing across all locations—there is a strong demand for a more precise, objective approach,” said a representative from Neckwise. “Many of the patients we see have been searching for answers for years.”Leadership and Clinical Focus: Dr. Giuliano GonzalezThe Fort Myers location is led by Dr. Giuliano Gonzalez, who focuses on delivering precision upper cervical chiropractic care using a structured, patient-centered approach.Dr. Gonzalez works with individuals experiencing chronic migraines, vertigo, dizziness, and neurological-type symptoms—many of whom have previously tried multiple healthcare options without lasting improvement.His clinical focus emphasizes:Detailed patient evaluation and historyObjective analysis through advanced 3D imagingGentle, precise corrections designed to support alignmentOngoing monitoring to track progress and stability over timeDr. Gonzalez is part of the broader Neckwise system, which is built on consistency, measurable outcomes, and a standardized approach to upper cervical care across all locations.A Focus on Precision Upper Cervical CareNeckwise focuses on the upper cervical spine due to its role in protecting neurological pathways between the brain and body.When misalignment occurs in this region, it may contribute to irritation within the nervous system, potentially affecting balance, coordination, and overall function.The Neckwise model emphasizes:Precision over forceObjective measurement over guessworkLong-term stability over short-term symptom managementAdvanced 3D Imaging and Structured Care ProcessA defining component of the Neckwise approach is the use of advanced 3D CBCT imaging to analyze the upper cervical spine with a high level of specificity.This allows providers to:Evaluate structural alignment in detailIdentify subtle biomechanical changesDevelop customized care plans based on objective findingsPatients at the Fort Myers location follow a structured care process that includes:Initial Consultation and Evaluation3D Imaging and Customized Care PlanProtection Care for Long-Term StabilityThis system is designed to track progress and support consistent outcomes over time.Patient Experience Over the First YearDuring its first year following the May 2025 opening, the Fort Myers location has seen patients seeking care for a wide range of chronic symptoms, particularly migraines, dizziness, and vertigo.“I had been dealing with really bad vertigo and later found out I also had migraines. Since starting care, I’ve had less dizziness, fewer episodes, and I’ve been doing better and better.” — Tricia R.“I had ongoing issues that would flare up and affect my daily life. Since beginning care, I’ve seen improvements and more consistency in how I feel.” — Stacy M.These types of experiences reflect a broader trend of individuals seeking a structured, nervous system-focused approach after exploring other options.Continued Expansion and Future GrowthThe Fort Myers anniversary comes as Neckwise continues to expand across Florida and beyond. The company currently operates multiple locations, including Tampa, North Tampa (Wesley Chapel/Land O’ Lakes), Sarasota (North and South), Fort Myers, and Salt Lake City.Neckwise has announced plans for additional expansion, including entering the Riverview and Brandon area in 2026.“Our focus moving forward is to continue scaling this model while maintaining consistency in the patient experience,” the company stated. “Fort Myers has been an important part of that growth.”About NeckwiseNeckwise is a network of chiropractic offices that focuses on precision upper cervical care using advanced 3D imaging and a structured, results-oriented approach.The company focuses on conditions commonly associated with nervous system imbalance, including migraines, vertigo, dizziness, and post-concussion symptoms. Neckwise emphasizes consistency, objective measurement, and long-term patient outcomes.

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