Neckwise Launches GotVertigo.com to Educate the Public About Vertigo and Balance Disorders

Dr. Rusty Lavender reviewing CBCT 3D image with patient Patient receiving CBCT 3D Scan Dr Drew Hall of Neckwise

Neckwise launches GotVertigo.com and announces GotMigraines.net to educate the public on upper cervical health and neurological conditions.

The internet contains a tremendous amount of information about symptoms, but very little education about the upper cervical spine and its relationship to the nervous system.” — Dr. Drew Hall

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neckwise, a growing upper cervical chiropractic company focused on precision-based care, has launched GotVertigo.com and announced the upcoming launch of GotMigraines.net as part of a broader initiative to educate the public about the relationship between the craniocervical junction, neurological function, and chronic health conditions.The two educational platforms are designed to provide in-depth information for individuals struggling with chronic vertigo , dizziness, migraines, headaches, balance disorders, post-concussion symptoms, and other neurological complaints that often persist despite conventional testing and treatment.GotVertigo.com focuses on the role the upper neck may play in balance, spatial awareness, dizziness, and vestibular-related symptoms. The site includes educational articles, anatomy explanations, patient stories, and information about conservative upper cervical chiropractic care.GotMigraines.net, currently under development, will focus on migraine education, helping individuals better understand potential structural and neurological factors that may contribute to chronic headaches and migraine disorders."The internet contains a tremendous amount of information about symptoms, but very little education about the upper cervical spine and its relationship to the nervous system," said Dr. Drew Hall, co-founder of Neckwise. "Our goal is to create authoritative educational resources that help people better understand how the craniocervical junction may influence neurological function, balance, and overall health."The craniocervical junction, where the skull meets the upper cervical spine, houses and protects critical neurological structures including the brainstem. According to Neckwise, irritation and biomechanical dysfunction in this region may contribute to altered neurological communication that can impact balance, coordination, proprioception, and other neurological processes.Both websites are being developed as educational resources rather than treatment platforms, with a focus on evidence-informed content, anatomy education, patient experiences, and conservative care options.The initiative represents part of Neckwise's larger commitment to increasing public awareness about upper cervical health while creating condition-specific educational resources for people actively searching for answers online.Founded in 2024, Neckwise has expanded to multiple locations across Florida and Utah. The company focuses on patients experiencing chronic migraines, vertigo, dizziness, post-concussion symptoms, and other complex neurological complaints through precision upper cervical chiropractic care utilizing advanced 3D CBCT imaging.Neckwise plans to continue expanding its educational footprint with additional condition-focused resources designed to help individuals better understand the connection between the upper cervical spine, the nervous system, and overall health.Neckwise is an upper cervical chiropractic company focused on helping patients with chronic neurological and structural health challenges through precision-based care. Utilizing advanced 3D CBCT imaging and gentle upper cervical corrections, the company seeks to improve neurological function and long-term stability through conservative care approaches.

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