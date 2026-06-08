MPD Investigating Barnaby Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.

On Saturday, June 6th, 2026, at approximately 6:53 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 900 block of Barnaby Street, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a juvenile female victim, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from a critical gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene, and after finding no signs consistent with life, pronounced the victim dead. The on-scene investigation determined that two juveniles had accessed an illegal and unsecured firearm. One of the juveniles manipulated the firearm, causing a discharge that fatally struck the other juvenile. The juvenile with the firearm was not injured.

The decedent has been identified as 15-year-old Journee Long of Bowie, MD. MPD’s Homicide Branch continues to actively investigate Long’s death in coordination with the United States Attorney’s Office. (CCN: 26077694)

As part of the ongoing investigation, it was determined that 33-year-old J’Von Green of Southeast, D.C., was the owner of the illegal firearm recovered on scene. Green was arrested and charged with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm and Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, and Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm. (CCN: 26077695)

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

MPD reminds the community that anyone who has information regarding illegal firearms should call the police. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any information, including anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal firearm.

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